Call now to secure a stunning apartment from R699K at Ihlathi Estate, Cape Town

Stunning entry-level apartments at eco-friendly Ihlathi Estate, Pinelands, are for sale from only R699 999, offering first-time buyers the opportunity to get into the housing market with bond repayments of under R5 500 per month. For those wanting more space, the gated community's two-bedroomed units start from R779 999 while three-bedroom units are available from R1 249 999.

Rob Wesselo, MD of Ihlathi’s developers, International Housing Solutions (IHS), said Ihlathi is Green Building Council-certified and includes solar geysers, fibre-ready internet, and 24-hr security monitoring. “In addition to affordability, you’re buying into a safe, secure and ideally located community on a green belt. This value is unprecedented,“ he said. And, those are earning under R22 000 a month may be able to access an “underutilised” government housing subsidy to assist first-time homeowners, added Wesselo. The government’s Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) helps qualifying first-time buyers caught in the “gap” sector -- those who historically earned too little to buy property – with financial support.

Property expert Toni Enderli says FLISP subsidies, combined with the low-interest rate of 7%, transfer duty relief and higher home loan rate approvals mean families who rent may now be able to buy into the affordable housing bracket for the first time at Ihlathi. Enderli says Ihlathi has dedicated FLISP agents to assist. "Many who qualify are not accessing FLISP funding due to various challenges. Our FLISP team is helping them buy their first home in Ihlathi by taking away the administrative pain around accessing the subsidy," says Enderli.

Realtor of Excellence's development sales director, Wayne Lawson, said: "Low-interest rates, no transfer duty or fees, higher loan rate approvals, attractive entry-level offerings and FLISP subsidies offer unprecedented opportunities to prospective home buyers.