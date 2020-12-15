Calling all South African celebrities and influencers to nominate their charitable dream project and turn it into a reality with the support of Lottoland South Africa!

Entry closing date: 20 January 2021 Lottoland South Africa is ‘disrupting’ its advertising budget for the new year and reinventing it as a community upliftment campaign that will put funds to the tune of R5 million to good use, to make a tangible difference in the lives of South African people. Call to Action! Lottoland South Africa invites local celebrities and influencers to nominate their favourite charitable cause. Thirteen is the new lucky number!

Lottoland will choose 13 charitable causes or projects to support, as nominated by 13 of South Africa’s favourite celebrities and influencers.

We are looking to support unique projects that are not on the radar of other fundraisers or that may be overlooked by the authorities. Nominated projects should have the power to make a real difference in South Africa, they should be practically viable, and fall within a budget limitation of R250 000.

Visit www.thankslottoland.co.za and complete the online entry form. Submit a short video of yourself and the charity you wish to support. Complete the business plan online and hit the ‘send’ button.

Entries close on 20 January 2021.

Says Lottoland SA Marketing Director Maryke Haywood: ‘Our nation is hungry and in desperate need of help. In the wake of the pandemic many businesses were forced to close, and many jobs were lost. We need to combat social injustices and atrocities such as gender-based violence, animal abuse and starvation. These are just some examples of some of the issues and charitable causes which we would like to illuminate and support through this new initiative. We call on our country’s influencers, celebrities and super stars to help turn our mission into reality and make a real difference in South Africa.’

More about Lottoland

Lottoland SA presents South Africans with the opportunity to place fixed odds bets online on the outcome of some of the world’s biggest lotteries. These include the US Powerball, MegaMillions, and Euromillions where payouts can be hundreds of millions, or even billions of Rands. If you picked the lucky numbers, Lottoland will pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. Payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Winnings are paid out into the winner’s nominated bank account in South Africa.

lottoland.co.za