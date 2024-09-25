Castle Sea celebrates 30 years of bliss berthing in the shipping industry

Under the directorship of Roy Peters, who began his journey in the clearing and forwarding industry in 1974, Castle Sea has flourished into an exceptional brand. The old saying “when one door closes, another one opens” proved to be true in this success story of humble beginnings and grace. In 1994, as the sole breadwinner and family man to wife Tina and three-year-old triplet boys, Peters had to ensure that his business became a viable source of income. Nurturing the Castle Sea banner with only three clients and leveraging his 20 years of background knowledge in the shipping industry, he began the journey.

As with most new ventures, the early days were tough. However, every challenge became a stepping stone to better things for the fledgling firm - leading to growth as the company developed. Service excellence was the cornerstone of Castle Sea’s business strategy and the company soon expanded its clientele base, mostly by word-of-mouth referrals. Currently located at 85 Adelaide Tambo (Kensington) Drive in Durban North, the company recently expanded its footprint with offices in Cape Town.

Castle Sea has a dedicated team of nine, who boast more than 150 years combined experience in the industry. This enables the firm to meet the high expectations of this ever-demanding field. Nazeem Fritz - Castle Sea Cape Town branch manager. The diversified and well-rounded team works around the clock to expertly handle imports, exports and customs clearing and forwarding. Their dedication has been vital in creating a 30-year partnership with the company’s valued clients. The vision of Castle Sea remains that of being the best service provider in the industry – with reliability, honesty, a reputation of integrity and adherence to high standards being the hallmarks of its service to clients. Castle Sea’s stated mission is to provide its customers with the most cost-effective methods for their shipping requirements.