Celebrate Christmas in July!

Have you every celebrated Christmas in July or imagined winning the biggest Christmas present of your life? You may have tried your luck with the Big 3: the US MegaMillions, the US Powerball and the EuroJackpot, or the gargantuan Spanish Christmas El Gordo lottery, but remember you have only one opportunity every year to place a bet on the outcome of its sister lottery, El Gordo de Verano! It’s a chilly winter here in Mznazi but Verano means ‘summer’ in Spanish. With Lottoland SA you can place your bet on the outcome of what is known as Spain’s ‘Summer Draw’ and stand a chance to win a cool R2 billion when the draw is made on the first Saturday in July. El Gordo de Verano features a prize pot of €120m and an incredible 1-in-3 chance of winning. The catch is that you have only a few days left before the end of June to place your bet with Lottoland South Africa.

While the official El Gordo de Verano lottery is available only to residents of Spain, with Lottoland South Africa, instead of entering the draw, you place a bet on the outcome of the draw. If you predict the El Gordo de Verano winning numbers, you’ll be paid out as you would have had you entered the official draw and win all the exact same main prize values, including the jackpot. El Gordo de Verano works more like a traditional raffle than a regular lottery. Each bet carries a 5-digit number and it’s up to you whether you purchase a whole ticket or a share at a fraction of the price, from as little as R80 per ticket. Drawn on Saturday 3 July, El Gordo de Verano’s huge prize pool of €120m consists of an incredible 378,000 individual prizes and even the second prize is worth almost €1.2m! Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and your winnings are 100% guaranteed and will be converted into SA Rands and paid into your nominated local bank account.

Christmas is coming. What are you waiting for? This is how it works: - Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country. - If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. - Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

- Winnings are paid into your nominated bank account in South Africa. How to bet on Lottoland South Africa: - Visit lottoland.co.za

- Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address - Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on - There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT