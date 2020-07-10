Celebrate Independence Day with Lottoland S.A and a USA-super-sized payout of R5.7 Billion!

The USA celebrated Independence Day on the 4th of July, but Lottoland South Africa is continuing the excitement throughout the month of July, offering players the opportunity to place fixed odds bets on an American-super-sized US Powerball payout. This could well be the biggest international draw ever seen in South Africa – with the payout currently standing at R5.7 billion, and YOU could be the lucky winner!

The US Powerball is one of the largest lotteries in the United States and one of the most famous in the world. Powerball is responsible for three of the top five lottery pay-outs of all time, each in excess of half a billion US dollars. It has been running since 1992 and in January 2016 recorded the biggest win in lottery history, when approximately R22 billion ($1.6 billion) was split between three players who bought tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee. Each of them claimed R7.8 billion ($528 million)! The Florida winner said she had bet the same numbers for several years, while the California winner designated most of the winnings to a trust in order to benefit charity.



For a single winning ticket holder, the record win is R11.5 billion ($768.4 million), which was won by Manuel Franco in March 2019.



The US Powerball draw takes place every Thursday and Sunday morning at 06:00am SA time. The good news is that with Lottoland South Africa, South African residents (18+) can now place fixed odds bets online on the outcome of the Powerball. You don’t have to be overseas to place a bet - use the Lottoland SA online platform to place fixed odds bets 24/7 from your smart device or desktop computer. Choose 5 numbers from 1–69 and a ‘PowerBall’ from 1-26. A single bet costs just R55, but you can also select the PowerPlay option for the chance to multiply lower prize wins by up to x10!

Lottoland also offers Bundle Bets to make international betting more affordable for South Africans, as the price of a Bundle Bet is much cheaper than the original ticket price. A Bundle Bet allows you to bet on numerous lines and you’ll then receive a share of the winnings if any of the lines wins at any prize tier level, including the main prize. The larger the number of lines in the Bundle Bet, the higher your chances of winning. Each Bundle Bet has a set number of shares and you have a choice between a Small, Medium or Large Bundle Bet. The US Powerball Bundle Bets offer 100 shares, therefore you stand a chance to win R570 million of the R5.7 billion payout. A Powerball Small Bundle Bet will cost you R100 for 126 combined lines, Powerball Medium will cost R200, giving you 252 combined lines and Powerball Large at R400 will give you 504 combined lines.

Payouts are guaranteed as Lottoland South Africa is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It is also the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company to guarantee payouts. Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid into your nominated SA bank account.



Feeling lucky?



THIS IS HOW IT WORKS