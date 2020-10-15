Celebrate Loot’s 17th birthday with great deals

For the past 17 years, Loot.co.za has been one of South Africa’s most trusted online stores. To celebrate their birthday, Loot is launching 17 deals throughout the month. Loot stocks everything from fragrances, make-up, toys, books and groceries, to dog beds, computers, treadmills, generators and so much more. If there is anything you need, you can be sure you can find it among the 17 million products listed across 17 categories. Be sure to keep an eye on their newsletter and social media platforms not to miss out on their great offers. As part of its celebrations, Loot is also offering free delivery this weekend, from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18. All you need to do in order to receive free delivery is select Pargo at checkout.

Pargo has more than 2 500 click and collect pick-up points nationwide. This means no matter where you are in the country, getting your online order delivered to a convenient location has never been easier.

Some of the items with massive savings include:

Princess Limited Edition size 36.5" Hockey stick

The stylish, modern design has a trendy matte finish, but it is not only the design that counts. The SG2 mould is specially designed for the player to have maximum control over the ball. The maximum curve makes the stick ideal for pushing and scooping the ball, while the sand finish on the curl provides more grip on the ball.

Huawei Honor Band 5 smartwatch

The brand new Honor Band 5 smart watch has a slim, curved profile, AMOLED colour display and is packed with features to suit your lifestyle.

Water resistance up to 50m it has a 14-day battery life, a blood oxygen monitoring function, large screen with full touch, scientific sleep monitoring, 11 sports modes: outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor riding, indoor cycling, free training, swimming pool and ultra-long standby time up to 20 days.

Wireless Bluetooth earbud earphones

The built-in microphones in both earbuds lets you enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with one or two earbuds as the voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode. Giving. 3.5 hours playtime per charge and 15 hours in total, with different sized ear tips, these wireless Bluetooth earphones will keep you connected for longer.

Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Earphones

Tweed Tote bag

Made from high quality Tweed/PU, one main zipped compartment with smaller internal compartments for smaller accessories this is the perfect day bag.

Beurer EM 22 muscle booster

Made from flexible soft silicone material, this electro stimulation machine has a six pack pad for application on the stomach, arm/leg pad for use on arms and legs.

IPL 10000+ SalonPro hair removal + app

For long-lasting hair removal use at home, the dermatologically approved IPL hair removal device guarantees safety and skin tolerance from the first application.

The Beurer MyIPL app with its intuitive operation and helpful tutorial has everything you need for safe, professional use at home:

The organisation of treatment dates throughout the entire period of use

Energy level recommendation for the application

Automatic creation of personal treatment plan by coordinating hair and skin characteristics

Calendar view and reminder function

IPL 10000+ SalonPro hair removal + app

Kids educational laptop with mouse

This Kid’s Laptop can improve vocabulary by assisting with spelling, phonics and writing skills via the interactive games provided.

Features include:

Learning the alphabet

Difference between small and capital letters

Mathematics, music, calculator and clock, as well as various games for hours of fun and learning

The animated screen will ensure your child has fun while learning.

Kids educational laptop with mouse

Toddler toilet ladder

This potty training ladder step-up seat is portable, sturdy, stable and convenient to use. It is compatible with standard and elongated toilet seats. The built-in step ladder can be adjusted and is specially designed to reinforce your toddler's confidence. The anti-skid feet will help secure the potty in place and enhance safety.

See more birthday deals at Loot.co.za