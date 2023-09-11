Checkers is going all in to ensure South African consumers have the ultimate Rugby World Cup experience on local soil – just light the fire and Checkers will do the rest!

This includes making sure that there are enough beer glasses to serve 56,000 litres of beer and enough braai roasters for 300,000 tjoppies. Despite rapidly selling out of thousands of Springbok shirts due to unprecedented demand, customers can still proudly show their support with Springbok branded aprons, braai gloves, cooler bags, socks, braai tongs, camping chairs, and more. And if you're looking for something truly South African to indulge in while watching the rugga, the newly crowned 2023 Championship Boerewors by chef Tyron Adams' has hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide at only R89,99 per kilogram, just in time for the World Cup.

Chef Tyron Adams with his winning 2023 Championship Boerewors. Should all this still not make your heart beat green and gold, Checkers Sixty60 will “bring it home” in newly rebranded bike load boxes in a salute to the Springbok rugby jersey and the South African flag, ensuring that each delivery comes wrapped in national pride. Every week one lucky Checkers Sixty60 shopper will also win R1 million!

Xtra Savings card holders who spend more than R350 when ordering through the Sixty60 app, will receive a scratch card in their delivery bag with a potentially life-changing unique code. The weekly grand prize winner will be revealed at half time on SuperSport, during specified Rugby World Cup games. Several instant prizes are also on offer, like Jan Braai basting sauce, Rhodes Braai Relish, and various snacks and supplies. Rugby World Cup fever is running high at Checkers.