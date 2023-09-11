Checkers is going all in to ensure South African consumers have the ultimate Rugby World Cup experience on local soil – just light the fire and Checkers will do the rest!
This includes making sure that there are enough beer glasses to serve 56,000 litres of beer and enough braai roasters for 300,000 tjoppies.
Despite rapidly selling out of thousands of Springbok shirts due to unprecedented demand, customers can still proudly show their support with Springbok branded aprons, braai gloves, cooler bags, socks, braai tongs, camping chairs, and more.
And if you're looking for something truly South African to indulge in while watching the rugga, the newly crowned 2023 Championship Boerewors by chef Tyron Adams' has hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide at only R89,99 per kilogram, just in time for the World Cup.
Should all this still not make your heart beat green and gold, Checkers Sixty60 will “bring it home” in newly rebranded bike load boxes in a salute to the Springbok rugby jersey and the South African flag, ensuring that each delivery comes wrapped in national pride.
Every week one lucky Checkers Sixty60 shopper will also win R1 million!
Xtra Savings card holders who spend more than R350 when ordering through the Sixty60 app, will receive a scratch card in their delivery bag with a potentially life-changing unique code.
The weekly grand prize winner will be revealed at half time on SuperSport, during specified Rugby World Cup games. Several instant prizes are also on offer, like Jan Braai basting sauce, Rhodes Braai Relish, and various snacks and supplies.
The country's most beloved grocery delivery service has also produced a message of hope in support of the Springboks as they take on the battle to "bring it home". Take a moment and listen to the voices of over 1 000 South Africans - comprised of choral choirs, aspiring singers and musicians from all walks of life - proudly singing our country’s national anthem.
"Checkers has gone all out to ensure our customers can get into the spirit during this year's Rugby World Cup tournament. Whether you show patriotism by wearing a pair of Springbok socks, throwing a braai with your friends, or waving at a Sixty60 bike bearing the South African flag, we want everyone to feel the spirit. Checkers is behind our boys to bring it home again this year," says Willem Hunlun, Chief Operating Officer of Checkers.