‘Christmas in July’ with Lottoland SA and the Spanish summer lottery El Gordo de Verano

There are only a few days left to place your bet before the 1st of July draw of El Gordo De Verano – Spain's huge summer lottery, sister to their famous Christmas lottery. Using the Lottoland SA platform, South Africans can bet on the outcome of what is known as the ‘biggest, fattest’ lottery draw in Spain.

El Gordo de Verano works more like a traditional raffle than a regular lottery. Each bet carries a 5-digit number and you may choose to purchase a whole ticket, or a share of R2,5 billion. El Gordo de Verano features an incredible 1-in-3 chance of winning and Lottoland SA offers the opportunity for punters to place a 1% fractional bet for as little as R80. To double your chances, make use of the Lottoland SA promotional offer of only R100 for a 2% bet.

There are 36,300 individual prizes and even the second prize is worth around R12 million! If you predict the El Gordo de Verano winning numbers, you’ll be paid out as you would have had you entered the official draw in Spain, and win all the exact same prize values, including the main prize. Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed.

Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. El Gordo only comes around twice a year and it’s not only the biggest lottery draw you’ll play, but it also offers the best chances of success! Who knows just what Christmas in July may bring for you this year… THIS IS HOW IT WORKS