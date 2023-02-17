Clicks offers affordable and private healthcare cover - Flexicare

Clicks has partnered with Discovery Health and Auto & General Insurance in offering an innovative health insurance product, Flexicare, which provides affordable and private day-to-day healthcare cover for South Africans. “We are pleased to partner with Discovery Health and Auto & General Insurance in making private healthcare cover easily available and affordable for everyone, with the added benefit of cashback in your pocket,” says Vikash Singh, Clicks managing executive. “This forms part of our continued commitment to providing great value, convenience and rewards for our customers.”

Clicks ClubCard members who purchase Flexicare will earn 10% cashback on their monthly premiums as a loyalty benefit, simply for paying the premium and ensuring the cover remains uninterrupted. For an average family of four, this amounts to R129.30 in monthly cashback that can be used at any Clicks store, countrywide. Making private healthcare cover accessible to millions of South Africans Administered by Discovery Health and underwritten by Auto & General Insurance, Flexicare is designed to provide access to private healthcare services from R435 per month.

The Flexicare offering has been available since 2018 to corporate employers to provide affordable healthcare cover for staff. Over the past five years, about 100 000 employees across 450 different employer groups had access to Flexicare. It is now easily available to consumers through Clicks’ extensive retail presence - allowing more individuals to purchase quality, affordable, healthcare cover almost anywhere. Discovery Health’s research demonstrates that there are five to eight million South African residents in formal employment who do not have medical aid. However, they already utilise the private healthcare sector for their primary healthcare needs, are paying out-of-pocket for each consultation and for prescribed medication – for each point of entry. Flexicare combines key traits from the partners involved. Discovery Health brings its experience and expertise in structuring excellent quality products with rich benefits at an affordable price. This is further enabled by its insights into the South African healthcare terrain and data analytics capabilities (as administrator of 57% of the medical scheme market).

Moreover, Auto & General’s underwriting expertise and wide adviser network creates comprehensive primary care cover at the best possible price in the market. An innovative health insurance product combining access and affordability Flexicare is not a medical scheme; it is a health insurance product. The cover provided for on Flexicare is not the same as that of a medical scheme and is not intended to be a substitute for medical scheme membership.

The benefits include unlimited face-to-face and online doctor consultations, medicine, dentistry, eye care, X-rays, flu vaccines, maternity, health checks and blood tests, procedures in GP rooms, HIV care, and private ambulance services – all within the designated network of healthcare professionals. There is also an optional add-on of trauma cover at a private hospital for an additional fee starting from R174. Trauma cover provides additional private emergency healthcare services for the individual and all registered beneficiaries for a range of serious events including burns, car accidents, and serious head or chest injuries, to name a few. For more information on this, click here. “This partnership brings a truly innovative and integrated healthcare product to the public and most importantly, broadens availability and affordability of private healthcare to more South Africans,” says Ricardo Coetzee, head of Auto & General.

Nonku Pitje, chief growth officer at Discovery Health, says research and experience have proven the importance of creating easy to understand healthcare products. “Having affordable cover also means ensuring that people never have to pay out-of-pocket or face hidden costs. Flexicare is provided through a suite of world-class digital tools so that people can manage their membership and retrieve their benefits on the go. “Flexicare reflects our commitment to expand cover to millions more South Africans - and it’s made possible by the strengths of excellent partners who share this vision. We can’t wait to make a significant impact on people’s lives through Flexicare and through our network of dedicated healthcare providers,” she said.