Conradie Park offers trendy mixed-use apartment living in Cape Town's southern suburbs

Trendy apartments -- ranging from studios through to duplexes -- are now for sale in a mixed-use development near Cape Town’s CBD which features schools, retailers, office blocks and a business hotel.

Conradie Park is virtually a self-contained town with an emphasis on community and connection. The development includes sports and recreational facilities, an urban gym and extensive green spaces.

Foot and cycling paths are part of a non-motorised transport plan to promote “active streets” where families can walk safely and play freely. The pet-friendly campus includes two schools and three creches.

Studio apartments start from R950 000, including transfer costs, while one and two bedroomed units and duplexes are also among 99 properties for sale in the first phase of construction of a block called Kirstenbosch, named after the iconic Cape Town site due to its emphasis on green spaces.

Green technology has been applied to energy, water and waste management, while integrated solar heating is also part of a sustainability focus.

Basement parking, fibre-ready internet, an integrated camera network and 24-hour security are among Kirstenbosch’s attractions.