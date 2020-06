Devi joins eMedia

eMedia Investments is proud to announce that one of South Africa's most respected and loved television icons, Devi Sankaree Govender, has found a new broadcast home.

The fearless television journalist, acknowledged for over 27 years of bold and courageous reporting, has landed her own show aptly titled Devi, airing Friday nights on both e.tv and eNCA.

Using her trademark unique sense of humour and straight-talking approach, Devi will continue to fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of a range of extraordinary guests.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has created panic and negativity. This show isn't going to add to the gloom. Instead, my team and I are creating 30 minutes of in your face Friday night television. You will be outraged. You will laugh. You will be inspired while we keep it very real," said Devi.

eMedia Investments COO Antonio Lee says, "We are delighted to welcome Devi to the eMedia family and look forward to the dynamism she brings. Devi remains one of the country's most accomplished journalists and presenters. She will add great value to an already strong line-up on both e.tv and eNCA."

Utilizing her wide range of skills, Devi is also working on other projects within the eMedia group.