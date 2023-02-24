Digify Africa - preparing Africa’s youth for a digital future

The future of digital marketing is here - and Digify Africa wants you to be part of it. Digify Africa is a youth-led organisation that is at the forefront of shaping Africa’s digital future. Its mission is to bring digital skills to young people across all communities through its various training programmes.

Its Digify Pro Online training course teaches young people how to unlock and master the most effective digital tools, so that they can gain the confidence needed to succeed in the digital world. It upskills young people with demand-driven digital skills - enabling them to access employment and entrepreneurship in the digital industries. To help kick-start their careers in the exciting field of digital marketing, participants will build their competency in social media, content marketing, digital marketing, web design with WordPress, introduction to e-commerce, data-led decision making, and digital entrepreneurship.

The online programme offers a flexible learning model that allows them to study at their own pace. The learning journey includes theoretical and practical training, with weekly assessments to test each participant’s knowledge and develop a holistic understanding of the practice. “The programme was very helpful, impactful and insightful! I had text-book knowledge, but the programme took it to an entire top level - and I am more than equipped to be working already in the digital marketing field. It’s really that good!” says Palesa Dladla, a Digify Pro Online 2022 graduate. “Digital marketing is consistently evolving,” explains Qhakaza Mohare of Digify Africa. “Our goal with Digify Pro Online is to produce work-ready graduates who can take advantage of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in this field.”

APPLY NOW Digify Pro Online is open to all unemployed youth between 18 and 35 years. Applications are open and will close on February 28, 2023. Apply here.

The programme will kick off on March 15, 2023. Watch and hear what Digify Africa alumnus, Rhofiwa Maneta has to say here. Digify Africa has been advancing digital skills since 2011, with more than 100 000 young people trained across South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.