Discover North-West University - where excellence is a rule of thumb
Dedication drives excellence and excellence is something the North-West University (NWU) continuously pursues.
As one of the country’s top educational institutions, the NWU offers students the benefit of great academic choice and flexibility, enabling them to fulfil their potential and start preparing for their careers. The NWU enables equity, redress, and globally competitive teaching and research across all our campuses in Mahikeng, Potchefstroom, and Vanderbijlpark.
The University’s core activities, teaching-learning, and research are intertwined with community engagement and innovation in its faculties. Whether your passion is singing or space sciences, the NWU’s academic offering and facilities are among the best available.
The NWU has eight faculties that offer a variety of high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Economic and Management Sciences, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, Natural and Agricultural Sciences, and Theology.
The NWU’s Centre for Teaching and Learning (CTL) also fosters excellence and innovation in teaching and learning and is dedicated to research-informed guidance and support to lecturers and students in the contemporary higher education context. The Student Academic Development and Support (SADS) unit within the Centre for Teaching and Learning strives to provide hands-on and expert academic support to students at the NWU. The ultimate goal of SADS is to support and develop students on their path to academic success.
The North-West University is also a hub for pioneering research with five Research Centres of Excellence. The University is at the forefront of innovation through various research chairs, units, focus and niche areas, and entities with the specific intent to make a meaningful difference in South Africa and the world.
Through collaboration with other universities and institutions internationally, the NWU is part of the global higher education community. The University’s internationalisation activities include student and staff exchanges as well as cooperation in academic, research, cultural, and sports matters.
The NWU is internationally and locally ranked for its academic standards and produces sought-after graduates, who are not just leaders in their field but can adapt to the ever-changing career landscape.
NWU offers boundless opportunities to be greater. That is why students who aspire to greatness, choose the North-West University.
For more information visit: www.nwu.ac.za