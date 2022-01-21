Discover North-West University - where excellence is a rule of thumb

As one of the country’s top educational institutions, the NWU offers students the benefit of great academic choice and flexibility, enabling them to fulfil their potential and start preparing for their careers. The NWU enables equity, redress, and globally competitive teaching and research across all our campuses in Mahikeng, Potchefstroom, and Vanderbijlpark.

The University’s core activities, teaching-learning, and research are intertwined with community engagement and innovation in its faculties. Whether your passion is singing or space sciences, the NWU’s academic offering and facilities are among the best available.

The NWU has eight faculties that offer a variety of high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Economic and Management Sciences, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, Natural and Agricultural Sciences, and Theology.

The NWU’s Centre for Teaching and Learning (CTL) also fosters excellence and innovation in teaching and learning and is dedicated to research-informed guidance and support to lecturers and students in the contemporary higher education context. The Student Academic Development and Support (SADS) unit within the Centre for Teaching and Learning strives to provide hands-on and expert academic support to students at the NWU. The ultimate goal of SADS is to support and develop students on their path to academic success.