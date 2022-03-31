Don’t be spent this Easter – Game’s got you!

When we think Easter, we often think of time to get away, take it easy and recharge. But the truth is, sometimes entertaining and celebrating can make us (and our wallets) feel spent. Fortunately, Game’s got you this Easter. You can WIN BIG when you smash it till it's spent.

Spend R500 or more in any Game store and you could be 1 of 3 lucky customers to take a swing at the Game Easter Piñata, containing a R20 000 Game voucher. To enter all you need to do is SMS your till slip number for in-store purchases or your sequence number for online purchases to 40105. *Ts & Cs apply. Three finalist per region will be randomly selected to attend the smash day happening on the 16th of April from 11am to 1pm at : Mall of Africa in Gauteng

Canal Walk in Cape Town

Gateway in Kwazulu Natal On the day, three finalists per region will get to play smash the Piñata by standing in a line, 3m away from the Piñata.

Upon the finalists turn, he/she will be blindfolded, spun around and will then have the opportunity to take a smash at the Piñata. This will then be repeated by the second finalist and then the third. After all three had a chance, the first finalist will take a swing again. This will continue until the Piñata is smashed open and everything inside falls to the ground. The lucky winner will walk away with a R20 000 Game voucher.