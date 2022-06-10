Don’t miss the International Flight Inspection Symposium 2022 at the Durban International Convention Centre

If flight safety is your passion, then you would not want to miss the International Flight Inspection Symposium (IFIS) 2022 to be held at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) from 20 – 24 June 2022. This biennial international event is making history for being hosted for the first time on African soil and attracts over 300 participants from approximately 45 countries under the theme: “Dawn of a New Technological Era”.

Delegates from public and private institutions from the African continent and the rest of the globe, representing navigation service providers, aviation authorities, privately owned aviation-related companies, and airport companies will exchange information on the technologies and environmental issues that impact Global Flight Inspection Operations. The programme includes presentations, panel sessions, technical forums, networking side events, and trade-show exhibitions, displaying emerging technologies used in the aerospace industry. Our list of international experts and speakers are from Argentina, Turkey, Norway, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand.

Various topics relating to flight inspection and aviation will be discussed over the five (5) day period, with ten (10) sessions by 31 renowned presenters. Space science, drones, flight inspection and much more is on the menu. Watch the video below to find out more:

Other topics to be covered by Speakers include the following: Influence of New 5G Communication Interference on Flight Inspection - Mr. Rolf Seide (Germany)

Improvements in GBAS VDB Testing - Mr. Winfried Dunkel, Mr. Klaus Theiben (Germany)

Quantifying DME/N Multipath in the Context of PBN - Mr. Okuary Osechas (Iran), Mr. Maurizio Scaramuzza (Italy), Mr. Gerhard Berz (Switzerland)

GBAS GAST-D Flight Inspection - Mr. Claus-Sebastian Wilkens (Germany), Dr. Mirko Stanisak (Germany)

Structured Training Plan for Certification of Flight Inspection Crews - Mr. Glenn King (United States)

Collision Avoidance during Flight Inspection - Mr. Frank Musmann (Germany)

Human Factors and CRM: Increasing efficiency and managing errors within flight inspection mission by improving non-technical skills - Ms. Andrea Gioia (Italy)

Reducing the risk of bird strikes for low-level Flight Operations Ms. Isabel C Metz (Switzerland), Mr. Markus Schwendener (Germany)

Flight Inspection crew safety and emergency procedures training -Mr. Vincent Rocchia (France)

Verification and Certification of Flight Inspection systems - Mr. Thorsten Heinke (Germany)

Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) - Euiho Kim (South Korea)

PBN / RNAV and GBAS Inspection - Mr. Claus-Sebastien Wilkens (Germany), Mr. Maurizio Scaramuzza (Italy)

Safety (Including Safety Management System and Crew Resource Management) - Andrea Gioia (Italy), Ms. Isabelle C Metz (Switzerland), Mr. Thorsten Heinke (Germany)

Considerations for Ease of Flight Inspection System Integration, Installation and Certification - Ms. Tracy Bohaboj (United States)

Flight Inspection Measurement Technique - Mr. Mitsuhiro Maruhashi (Japan)

New aspects in FIS installation and certification - Mr. Rolf Seide (Germany)

The definition of an XML Schema, JSON and API-REST for flight inspection reporting - Mr. Olivier Layly (Chile)

Common Data File Format - Ms. Stéphane Watier (France)

Closing Remarks: ICASC Chairman, Mr. Joe Doubleday (United Sates) The IFIS is hosted in collaboration with the International Committee for Airspace Standards and Calibration (ICASC), a representative body promoting airspace system safety by encouraging competency of flight calibration services worldwide and proudly made possible through the following sponsors: Aerodata (Signature sponsor)

Textron (Gold Sponsor)

Safran (Gold Sponsor)

Norwegian Special Mission (Silver sponsor) To register, visit the IFIS website at ifissa.co.za.

