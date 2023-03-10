Drive safely this Easter: be eggstra careful on the roads!

As Easter approaches, many South Africans will be hitting the roads, traveling long distances to visit loved ones, enjoy a holiday, or take a much-needed break. This time of year often sees a significant increase in traffic, making it even more essential to prioritise road safety to ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely.

South32 Hillside Aluminium is leading the charge in promoting responsible driving habits as part of their commitment to community safety. The company encourages all drivers to adopt vigilant practices while driving to help reduce accidents and ultimately save lives.