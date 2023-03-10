Drive safely this Easter: be eggstra careful on the roads!

As Easter approaches, many South Africans will be hitting the roads, traveling long distances to visit loved ones, enjoy a holiday, or take a much-needed break. This time of year often sees a significant increase in traffic, making it even more essential to prioritise road safety to ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely.
South32 Hillside Aluminium is leading the charge in promoting responsible driving habits as part of their commitment to community safety. The company encourages all drivers to adopt vigilant practices while driving to help reduce accidents and ultimately save lives.
Simple tips for safer driving
With this in mind, here are some straightforward yet crucial road safety tips that every driver should follow:
- Stop at red robots: Red means stop, always.
- Avoid night driving: Lower visibility increases risk.
- Watch for pedestrians: Always give way to those on foot.
- Check your vehicle: Ensure brakes, tyres, and lights are functioning properly.
- No speeding: Arrive alive—there's no rush that’s worth the risk.
- Take breaks: Stop every two hours or 200kms to rest and refresh.
- No phones while driving: Keep your focus on the road.
- Don’t drink and drive: Always arrange for a sober ride.
- Buckle up: Every seat, every trip—safety is paramount.
- Be emergency ready: Carry a first-aid kit, torch, and basic tools.
Driving smart and staying safe will not only protect you but will also help keep our roads tragedy-free this Easter. It’s a time for celebration, connection, and memorable moments—let’s ensure these moments are enjoyed responsibly.
Share these tips with loved ones and let’s make this Easter memorable for all the right reasons!