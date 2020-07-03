Food Lover’s Eatery is back with big flavour and even bigger deals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Food Lover’s Eatery, the hot-food emporium with a distinct New York deli feel, is back with big flavours and even bigger deals after the easing of level 3 lockdown regulations.

The Eateries, located in Rivonia, Rosebank and Braamfontein, have enjoyed a strong following amongst discerning city dwellers and young professionals looking for delicious fresh food, served in record time.









Take a look at how we are ensuring your safety:





At Food Lover’s Market, the safety of their customers and colleagues is their top priority. Feel safe when shopping with at Food Lovers Market, knowing that they deliver the best in cleanliness for yours and everyone's safety.



With a strong focus on convenience, all Eatery meals are made on-site daily, with an emphasis on the highest quality and freshness - with no food carried over to the next day. Says Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market Group, “We’re back and can’t wait to start offering everything that the Eatery stores are renowned for - huge variety, quality, freshness and convenience. The easing of level 3 of the National Lockdown comes at a time when consumers are going back into the cities for work and leisure activities - the Eateries, located at the heart of it all, is still the “go-to” solution for a quick and delicious meal.”





“Nothing in our core value proposition has changed. The key focus on convenience guarantees that a consumer is still able to visit the store every day for a full year and enjoy a different meal every day without any repetition. Only, now it’s with heightened hygiene protocols as we align with the governments' regulations and do what we need to, to keep our customers and team safe.”









While Food Lover’s Eatery offers delicious traditional lunch options such as burgers, prego rolls, chicken, shwarmas, paninis and focaccias - it excels in its array of salads, wraps, sushi and fresh juices. Following international trends, Food Lover’s Eatery also offers a build-your-own Poke Bar and a Fresh Society department where you can customise your fresh juice order. They are also constantly updating the salad menus to include healthy on-trend ingredients such as quinoa and whole grains.





Other delicious food options include:





- A pasta bar and a pizza bar, offering a little taste of Italy at an affordable price

- Fresh sushi made in-store daily by the Food Lover’s Eatery sushi chefs

- Bubs Fish ‘n Chips - the crispy fish and chips have become a huge hit in all Eatery stores

- Burritos for a little Mexican flavour

- Health & Happiness offers healthy nibbles for those wanting to snack responsibly

- An artisan bakery that bakes fresh doughnuts, bread, muffins, tarts and more in-store daily

- A tasty tender chicken - a trusted favourite, grab a juicy piece of chicken with chips





Concludes Coppin, “We know that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge toll on the consumer pocket and, with that in mind, we are reopening our Eateries with unbelievable deals on meals and fresh produce."





Food Lover’s Eateries opened on Monday, 29 June 2020 - you can find them at The Marc in Rivonia, 173 Oxford Road in Rosebank and 13 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.



