Game guarantees you the best prices this Easter!

This Easter, South African retailer Game has got you covered, be it buying those delicious Easter treats, purchasing camping gear for your long weekend away or games on keeping the kids entertained.

With the challenges SA is currently facing along with tight budgets, Game has got your Easter shopping covered with their top 5 products coming in at everyday low, low prices: 1. Camp Master Gazebo - R1199 2.Camp Master Dome Tent - R799

3. Alva 2 Burner Gas Stove - R499 4. X-Large charcoal Braai + Coca-Cola 6-pack - R599 5. 4Kg Briquettes - 3 for R100

*Prices valid on promotion until 11 April 2023. Game has got your Easter shopping covered with their top 5 products coming in at everyday low, low prices. Further, for those bargain hunters keeping an eye on Easter deals, Game’s Price Beat Promise ensures that if you find these products cheaper anywhere else (in-store or online) you can pay the cheaper price at Game and receive 10% back on the difference.