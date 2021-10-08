Get the best deals with Loot’s 18th birthday sale celebration

Birthdays are a time to celebrate, let loose and create new memories. This October, one of South Africa’s most trusted eCommerce retailers, Loot.co.za, turns 18 years old! To kick off the festivities, the popular online store is hosting 18 days of deals. Yes, you read that correctly! There are deals across a variety of departments, so you can grab something you’d like at an unbeatable price.

We’ve compiled a selection of cool products to browse on the homepage, before the sale ends. 2021 is whizzing by and before you know it, we’re going to be in the middle of the festive season. Coincidentally, it’s one of the best times to purchase electronic items you might have had your eye on throughout the year. If you need a new laptop, why not have a look at the Lenovo Ideapad? It’s an entry-level machine with a powerful punch that'll do what needs to be done - and if you purchase it now, you’ll get the Microsoft 365 bundle included (all in all, it’s valued at a whopping R3 200 off!)

Treat yourself to a smartwatch this month so you can stay connected while on the go. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a perfect match for anyone who wants to track their fitness results & answer calls simultaneously. During the birthday sale, you can grab yours for R2 999 (you save R1000!) The warmer weather is on the way and we’re going to be spending so much time outside. If your backyard needs a bit of sprucing up, the outdoor section is up to 70% off. From fun beach balls at the pool to a sturdy line trimmer for your garden; your outdoor area will be in tip-top shape for summer.

The pandemic has been a time for plenty of people to explore new and exciting hobbies, especially budding foodies and home DIY enthusiasts. Satisfy your snack cravings and delve into the world of biltong with the Mellerware Biltong King. You can start making your own droёwors and biltong to share with your loved ones! The air-fryer craze reached new heights during the lockdown period, and if you still want to get one, the Taurus Fredigora Aire has a 60 min timer and a 2.6L capacity. Want to see more? The Kitchen & Home sale section has items for up to 60% off!

South Africa is known for our extensive and high-quality wine production. Wine is a must for anyone who loves & appreciates grape variants. Whether you’re into Pinotage or Sauvignon Blanc, you can save 20% off with the birthday sale. Psst! The VAGNBYS Carafe makes for an excellent housewarming or Xmas gift! So don’t miss out! The birthday sale runs until 18th October and you can get up to 80% off fashion and up to 80% off health, beauty and baby products. Additionally, consumers can get free delivery between 6-18 October, when you select Pargo as a delivery method.