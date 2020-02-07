Get up to 30% off with Loot's Back to Varsity deals!









Online shop loot has created a full online academic store for all of your varsity requirements. Pic: Supplied. It's that time of the year - back to varsity - and the online platform www.loot.co.za have put together a full online academic store for all of your requirements, ranging from textbooks to laptop chargers - so you can save time and money to focus on the having fun before the academic year begins. Asus X543UA-GQ2617T Core i3 15.6" Notebook - Intel i3-7020U, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home Asus X543UA-GQ2617T Core i3 15.6" Notebook - Intel i3-7020U, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home. Powered by Intel processors and memory for smooth and responsive performance, with an elegant lightweight design, the ASUS X543 is solidly built and weighs just 1.9kg - ideal if you're always rushing between lectures. ASUS IceCool Technology is a unique internal design that eliminates heating issues by preventing heat build-up under the palm rest, keeping the area cool, even after hours of use. Shop online at www.loot.co.za now for R4,999 Linx Colorado Work Desk

This student office desk has a contemporary finish and is a perfect fit for the ideal study area. Shop online at www.loot.co.za for R1,799

Frog Anti-Theft Revolutionary Laptop Backpack

Aside from the stylish design, this backpack features an anti-theft exterior material which is cut-proof to discourage theft accidents. It also comes with unique functions such as a charging port to allow you to charge your mobile devices between lectures! Shop online at www.loot.co.za now for R249.

Kinesis Freestyle 2 Ergonomic Split Keyboard for Mac

The Freestyle 2 has a zero degree slope which minimizes the height, effectively creating negative slope and reducing wrist extension. The slim design provides a 2-in-1 office and travel keyboard. This design greatly reduces and/or eliminates ulnar deviation when spending hours on that thesis. Shop online at www.loot.co.za for R1,899.

Avantree ANC032 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancelling

Avantree headphones feature an "Active Noise Cancelling" function, Bluetooth 4.1 and high-end CSR chipset. The ultra-lightweight foldable design combines with high precision-engineered stereo drivers gives you maximum music experience. Shop online at www.loot.co.za for R799.

North Bayou Single Arm Adjustable Monitor Desk Mount Stand

This single arm monitor stand fits most LCD/LED monitors measuring 43-58cm and supports up to 16.5kg. Made from aircraft grade aluminium alloy material, it is light and reliable. Its gas spring system allows it to move in any direction and height. Shop online at www.loot.co.za for R799.

BUBM Digital Travel Accessories Organizer Small

Dual nylon case or tablet organizer, for storing and arranging small electronics, the case is made of water-repellent nylon and the second part of the case is a padded pocket for storing a tablet or other sensitive items. Shop online at www.loot.co.za for R199.

Energea Fast Wireless Charging Kit

Get increased charging longevity with the Energea WiDisk fast charge wireless plate. Compatible with all Qi-enabled devices the Energea WiDisk offers true universal charging no matter the brand, allowing you to charge a number of different phones without worrying about finding the right cable. Shop online at www.loot.co.za for R649.

Transcend 2TB StoreJet 25M3 external hard drive 2000 GB Green,Grey USB 3.0

Keep all of your documents, research, movies and notes on the StoreJet 25M3, which combines the shock-resistant qualities of Transcend’s award-winning rugged StoreJet M series with the SuperSpeed 5Gb/s interface bandwidth of USB 3.0, allowing users to enjoy ultra-fast file transfers and the highest level of anti-shock protection. Shop online at www.loot.co.za for R1,349.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Activity Tracker

Keeping track of you steps as you walk up and down campus is easy to use thanks to a touchscreen, backlit display and on-screen dashboard that helps you track sleep, activity and more, all from your wrist. Shop online at www.loot.co.za for R1,879.