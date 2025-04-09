Global Education 2025: Study Abroad Expo – Explore the World

Global Education is proud to present the highly anticipated 2025 Study Abroad May Expo, taking place across South Africa and Zimbabwe from 11 – 19 May 2025.
This premier event connects students, parents, and educators with leading international universities, offering a unique opportunity to explore study abroad options, engage with university representatives, and gain valuable insights into the global higher education landscape.
Why Attend the Global Education May Expo?
As Southern Africa’s leading study abroad agency, Global Education has been guiding students for over 19 years, helping them secure placements at top universities worldwide. The May Expo is designed to provide students with first-hand access to information about undergraduate and postgraduate programs, fee reductions, accommodation, visa processes, and career opportunities in various study destinations.
This year's expo will feature over 35 world-renowned institutions, representing the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with university representatives who possess extensive knowledge on navigating the study abroad process.
Where and When?
The expo will be held across multiple regions, ensuring accessibility for students from various locations:
Cape Town – 11 & 12 May
Durban – 13 & 14 May
Pretoria – 15 May
Johannesburg – 16 & 17 May
Zimbabwe (Harare) – 18 & 19 May
What to Expect?
- One-on-One University Consultations: Meet representatives from top universities and ask specific questions about programs, application processes, and career pathways.
- Presentations: Gain insights into key study destinations, fee reductions, and visa requirements.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with other prospective students, parents, and school counsellors to share experiences and advice.
- Expert Guidance from Global Education: Our experienced advisors will be on-site to assist students with applications, personal statements, and visa support.
Expanding Access to International Education
With education evolving rapidly, more students are considering international studies to gain a competitive edge in the global job market. Global Education is committed to providing free support services to students, from university applications to our contracted partners to visa assistance, ensuring a seamless transition to their dream universities.
Universities Attending
The May 2025 Expo will host top-ranked universities from across the globe, including:
- UK & Ireland:
- University of Birmingham
- Keele University
- SOAS University of London
- University of Kent
- Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin
- University of Nottingham
- University of Bristol
- University of Edinburgh
- Oxford Brookes University
- Queen’s University Belfast
- University of Exeter
- University of the Arts London
- University of Plymouth
- Loughborough University
- University of Stirling
- Middlesex University Dubai
- The University of Manchester
- Cardiff Metropolitan University
- UWE Bristol
- Australia & New Zealand:
- Monash University Australia
- TAFE WA
- The University of Adelaide
- University of New South Wales
- University of South Wales
- The University of Western Australia
- Deakin University
- USA & Canada:
- INTO Montclair State University
- INTO Drew University
- INTO Oregon State University
- Navitas - North America
- Europe & Beyond:
- EU Business School
- NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences
- Swiss Education Group
- Global Study Pathways & Partnerships:
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Southern Queensland
- INTO University Partnerships
- Study Group
- Navitas University Partnerships Australasia
- NAVITAS UK/EU
- Southampton Solent University
