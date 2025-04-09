Global Education 2025: Study Abroad Expo – Explore the World

Global Education is proud to present the highly anticipated 2025 Study Abroad May Expo, taking place across South Africa and Zimbabwe from 11 – 19 May 2025. This premier event connects students, parents, and educators with leading international universities, offering a unique opportunity to explore study abroad options, engage with university representatives, and gain valuable insights into the global higher education landscape.

Why Attend the Global Education May Expo? As Southern Africa’s leading study abroad agency, Global Education has been guiding students for over 19 years, helping them secure placements at top universities worldwide. The May Expo is designed to provide students with first-hand access to information about undergraduate and postgraduate programs, fee reductions, accommodation, visa processes, and career opportunities in various study destinations. This year's expo will feature over 35 world-renowned institutions, representing the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with university representatives who possess extensive knowledge on navigating the study abroad process. This year's expo will feature over 35 world-renowned institutions, representing the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands Where and When? The expo will be held across multiple regions, ensuring accessibility for students from various locations:

Cape Town – 11 & 12 May

Durban – 13 & 14 May

Pretoria – 15 May

Johannesburg – 16 & 17 May

Zimbabwe (Harare) – 18 & 19 May Gain valuable insights into programmes, scholarships, and visa processes. Don’t miss this chance to secure your future in global education! What to Expect? One-on-One University Consultations: Meet representatives from top universities and ask specific questions about programs, application processes, and career pathways.

Presentations: Gain insights into key study destinations, fee reductions, and visa requirements.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with other prospective students, parents, and school counsellors to share experiences and advice.

Expert Guidance from Global Education: Our experienced advisors will be on-site to assist students with applications, personal statements, and visa support. Expanding Access to International Education With education evolving rapidly, more students are considering international studies to gain a competitive edge in the global job market. Global Education is committed to providing free support services to students, from university applications to our contracted partners to visa assistance, ensuring a seamless transition to their dream universities. Universities Attending The May 2025 Expo will host top-ranked universities from across the globe, including: