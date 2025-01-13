Global Education Expo Connects Students with Top Universities

The highly anticipated Global Education Expo kicks off in January 2025, creating unique opportunities for students and parents in Zimbabwe and South Africa to explore educational and career pathways with top universities from around the world. With over 20 premier institutions represented, this event offers attendees the invaluable chance to engage one-on-one with university representatives at no cost. Universities Attending:

From the UK: Durham University, University of Exeter, University of Edinburgh, The University of Liverpool, University of Leeds, University of Southampton, University of York, Nottingham Trent University, University of Brighton, and Loughborough University, UWE Bristol, Leeds Conservatoire, University of St Andrews, University of Stirling and Newcastle University.

From Australia: Monash University, University of Technology Sydney, University of Adelaide, Griffith University, University of Sydney and Western Sydney University.

Additional Representatives: Audencia Business School, Griffith College Ireland, St. George’s University, INTO University Partners, University of Alabama at Birmingham

A New Approach to Connections This year, the Expo departs from traditional formats of keynote speeches or panels, focusing solely on providing a platform for direct interaction. Students and parents can explore both undergraduate and postgraduate study options, asking questions about programs, admissions, and life abroad in a relaxed and open setting. Free Entry with Pre-Registration

Admission to the Global Education Expo is free to all visitors, providing a low-barrier way for students to make well-informed decisions about their futures. However, pre-registration is required, and those interested can sign up at globaleducation.co.za/expo. Event Schedule Zimbabwe Expo:

27 January 2025, 10:00 am – 11:30 am | The Heritage School

27 January 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm | Hellenic Academy

28 January 2025, 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm | Peterhouse Boys South Africa Expo: 30 January 2025, 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm | Crawford International, La Lucia

31 January 2025, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm | St Andrews School for Girls, Johannesburg

1 February 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm | The Maslow, Johannesburg Who Should Attend? Students, parents, educators, and career advisors looking to explore a wide range of global study opportunities. Benefits of Attending:

Direct Access : Engage with representatives from international universities and colleges.

Extensive Options : Discover a variety of study programs suited to all fields and levels.

Free Guidance : Receive expert advice on application processes, visa requirements, and more.

Flexible Format : No formal agendas, allowing attendees to explore at their own pace and focus on what matters most. “We’re thrilled to bring the Global Education Expo to Zimbabwe and South Africa in January,” said Nico Eleftheriades, Managing Director of Global Education. “This event gives students and parents a valuable opportunity to connect directly with institutions offering world-class education. Whether you're considering studies in the UK, USA, Canada, or elsewhere, this Expo is the ideal place to begin your journey.” About the Global Education Expo