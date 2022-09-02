GLOBALink - preparations for China's International Services Trade Fair in full swing

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held at the China National Convention Centre and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.
According to the organizer, the event this year will have a total exhibition area of 152,000 square meters, an increase of 26,000 square meters.
This year's service trade fair will feature greater internationalization with some 400 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises confirming that they will attend the exhibition offline.
Watch the video below to find out more: