Help our Health Heroes with a mask

For over a decade, The SHOUT Foundation (a section 18A company) has played a role in galvanising corporate and community support to help overcome illiteracy and crime in South Africa.

Through the sale of its 3 massive hit songs SHOUT , YOU’RE THE VOICE & SMILE, the organisation has raised funds and, together with the generous support of corporate sponsors, embarked on an educational programme to tackle the high level of illiteracy and numeracy in South Africa. Now, we are mobilising for safety yet again – this time for the safety of our brave health workers who risk infection every day as they go to work. Our support for their safety and health is crucial. The Shout4masks mission is to get vital surgical and KN95 masks to our health heroes working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. To do this we established the SHOUT4MASKS initiative.



The aim of this public service initiative is to raise funds to buy masks directly from accredited manufacturers, with no middlemen, and then supply them to nurses and doctors working in the healthcare sector. This is a crucial part of flattening the COVID-19 curve and, although accurate numbers are hard to get in a scenario that changes daily, a recent estimate is that South Africa’s health service is short around 82 million face masks.









Since we launched SHOUT4MASKS in April the response from the South African public and corporate sector has been incredible, already helping us raise over R800 000. Just this week (5May2020) we have delivered our first 60 000 KN95 and surgical masks which will be supplementing the shortages at Charlotte Maxeke, Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Sebokeng Hospital among others. We have also applied to the Business for South Africa’s (BSA) Public Health Workgroup supply portal as part of our aim to get masks to where they are needed most.





In order to upscale our impact as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to bear down on us, we are appealing for donations from both individuals and businesses. Your media support will play a crucial role in creating awareness and further funds to enable us to continue to protect those who protect us.

There are no simple or easy solutions in this grave public health emergency. But what we do know is that South Africa is an agile and highly creative and giving nation - and we know that we will get through this time together and be stronger for it.





We are grateful to you for considering our appeal to support our health workers at this extraordinary time.





For additional information please visit our website www.shout4masks.co.za.





If you would like to assist us with free media support please contact Marc Taback, Group MD at Mediology on [email protected] or call him on 082 410 5070. Mediology are kindly assisting the SHOUT4MASKS initiative.



