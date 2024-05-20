Hisense Unleash The King of 100-Inch TVs: The 100 Mini-LED U7K

Hisense, the reigning champion in home entertainment technology, proudly introduces the 100U7K, a monumental leap in television excellence and a true testament to Hisense's commitment to innovation. Crowned as the Global No.1 Brand in 100-inch TV shipment by Omdia and honored with the prestigious Best TV Brand award by Mybroadband for 2024, Hisense continues to set the standard for superior quality and unmatched viewing experiences.

At the forefront of this revolutionary TV is its unique status as the only 100-inch Mini-LED television available in South Africa. This distinction not only speaks to Hisense's leadership in cutting-edge display technology but also positions the 100U7K as a game-changer in the realm of immersive home entertainment. – Click here to visit the King What sets the 100U7K apart is not just its impressive size, but also its unrivaled performance. Boasting a groundbreaking 144Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers buttery-smooth motion and unparalleled responsiveness, making it the ultimate choice for gaming enthusiasts and cinephiles alike.

The 100U7K's arsenal of features doesn't stop there. With Mini-LED technology, viewers are treated to exceptional brightness and contrast, bringing every scene to life with stunning clarity and detail. The Quantum Dot Colour ensures a wide spectrum of vibrant colors, creating a visual feast that captivates the senses. Dolby Vision IQ takes the viewing experience to new heights by intelligently optimizing picture settings based on ambient lighting conditions, resulting in scenes that burst with lifelike realism and depth. The built-in subwoofer delivers powerful, immersive sound, while AMD FreeSync Premium ensures a seamless, tear-free gaming experience. "We are thrilled to introduce the 100U7K to the South African market, setting a new standard for immersive home entertainment," said Luna Nortje, Deputy Genaral manager at Hisense South Africa. "As the Global No.1 Brand in 100-inch TV shipment and the recipient of the Best TV Brand award, Hisense continues to push the boundaries of innovation and craftsmanship."