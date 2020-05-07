Hollywoodbets and Nomzamo Mbatha join forces in the Covid-19 fight

Hollywoodbets’ My Community Programme and Nomzamo Mbatha’s Lighthouse Foundation have united to donate R1.35 million to South Africans suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, via their ‘’A Brighter Future’’ campaign.

South African starlet Nomzamo Mbatha has once again partnered with South Africa’s largest bookmaker Hollywoodbets to reach out to those who truly need it. Hollywoodbets is well-known for their work with local communities wherever their operations are based in South Africa. Every one of the branches nationwide supports at least one charitable organisation and at least one development sports team, along with several other initiatives each year.





Thousands of lives have been positively impacted since the launch of the Hollywoodbets My Community Programme , eight years ago - now the dream partnership with Mbatha’s Lighthouse Foundation can enable more good to be done.





Hollywoodbets will make One Million Rand available to the My Community programme in order to bring some relief, and a brighter future to 60 NPOs and NGOs across South Africa’s nine different provinces. This initiative will provide financial support to several beneficiaries, basic hygiene items, food as well as other essentials.





The powerful duo has also made a R50 000 donation to the Nelson Mandela Foundation as well as a R300 000 contribution towards the Solidarity Fund.

Although Nomzamo is currently based in Los Angeles and unable to travel home, she was eager to get involved in this partnership to offer help to those in her home country:





“It is very hard being away from my family at this time. I am very homesick and wish I was closer than the 16 000 km that separate us, but staying in Los Angeles and respecting the global laws of staying put, in order to curb the spread of the pandemic is essential as it means more lives will be saved. Joining Hollywoodbets in this way to help others is important. We felt compelled to support the Solidarity Fund based on President Ramaphosa’s plea to all businesses, while we were also approached by The Nelson Mandela Foundation because they have a mission to find sustainable solutions to critical issues. Knowing that Hollywoodbets already has a vast reach with regards to the NPOs and NGOs across the country, we as The Lighthouse Foundation wanted to support them in providing relief in the most vulnerable and unreachable communities. We love the work the company does and always strive to serve hand in hand. Nothing beats collaboration!”





Hollywoodbets’ Operations Executive Sandisiwe Bhengu said it was an easy decision to partner again and assist during the crisis in this way. “These are very trying times for our country. Now is the time for all of us to work as one so that we can come out of this together and as strong as possible. We as South Africans must support the important work being done by organisations like The Solidarity Fund and the Nelson Mandela Foundation, so they can continue to improve lives. We love working with Nomzamo and admire the work that she is doing as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency, as well as her South African Lighthouse Foundation.





Donations will be made to those organisations who care for victims of gender-based violence, the homeless, orphaned children and the elderly in specific. Being there for each other in this time shows the true spirit of Ubuntu”, said Bhengu.