Hollywoodbets launches fun and exciting Lotto Instant Win

Since the national lockdown in South Africa came into effect on 27 March, many horse racing and sports events have been cancelled or postponed while traditional establishments have also been closed until further notice. This has resulted in many turning to online platforms for entertainment.

While gambling is prohibited in physical venues, online gambling sites have seen a surge in activity since the lockdown came into effect. We recently looked at Hollywoodbets and the new technology they are offering in the online gambling space.

Hollywoodbets has partnered with Pin Projekt, a leading software development company that is known for creating revolutionary gaming products. These live lottery games are offered under the brand name “Lotto Instant Win’’.





As part of the partnership, Hollywoodbets is the first in South Africa to offer the full scope of Lotto Instant Win games through a continuous stream, making use of unique technology that makes it available 24/7.





With this market entry Hollywoodbets have won the hearts of players who will enjoy 17 new games, a high frequency of draws taking place at 1, 3, 7 and 10 minute intervals in four studios with real-time result delivery.





The user experience:





Signing up with Hollywoodbets is a simple process. Hollywoodbets offers a R25 signup bonus to register on their site.





They have various other promotions available, like their Refer A Friend Bonus and many other additional competitions.





The user interface and overall user experience is pleasant. A lot of sites across the world are built by software engineers who do not fully understand the end user experience and how such users would like to navigate a site.





Gambling with Hollywoodbets offers customers a great user interface. In reviewing Lotto Instant Win with no online betting experience, we have to say that the user experience was fun and exciting.





We took a closer look at Studio 4 which is made up of 9 games which all make use of a drum machine containing 80 balls, numbered 1 through to 80. We also chose to bet on Lotto Instant Win 30/80.





Win 30/80 is drawn every 10 minutes and focuses on the 30 balls drawn after the initial 5. We could select between 1 and 15 numbers, with payouts determining the number of our selected balls that are drawn. The maximum potential payout is R200 000 on this game!





Hollywoodbets have been around for 20 years with their first physical betting branch having been opened in Durban in 2000. Currently they are South Africa’s largest and most well-known bookmaker with 83 retail branches around the country, while they also offer online and mobile betting platforms. This has allowed customers to keep enjoying this form of entertainment throughout the lockdown period while their physical branches remained closed in keeping with regulations.





They were ranked number 8 on the list of the Top 50 Gaming Sites Worldwide published by iGaming Business Magazine in March 2019. As the market leader in South Africa and with their vast knowledge of the local market they recognised that live lottery betting games are a perfect fit which will help to broaden the current fixed odds betting-on-lotto offering.





In addition to Lotto Instant Win we came across numerous other betting options on Hollywoodbets such as Evolution, Ezugi live games and Jika Sports. The many live games available with Hollywoodbets offers players a variety to cater for individual gaming preferences.





These categories include roulette, baccarat, wheel games, other simple lottery type games as well as digital sports and horse racing for the sports lovers.





