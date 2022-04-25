Hope is on the way to KwaZulu-Natal - from handmade blankets to substantial donations of financial aid

Thankfully NGOs, charities and civil society groups are working together to provide flood victims with food, water, clothing and other essentials. Gift of the Givers is leading the relief efforts in the province. Under the direction of Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, teams are on-site and are working with communities to assist those in distress.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gift of the Givers has reported that they have been receiving calls from individuals and corporates offering support to stricken communities. The South African Gold Coin Exchange ( SAGCE) & The Scoin Shop are in solidarity with Gift of the Givers. Their assistance stems from an ongoing relationship with 67 Blankets for Mandela Day. Before the rains hit KZN 67 Blankets for Mandela Day and Gift of the Givers had joined forces to create a gigantic Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope. The SAGCE & The Scoin Shop have collaborated with 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day since it started way back in 2014 when founder Carolyn Steyn invited the business to get involved.

Story continues below Advertisment

In early 2022, Rael Demby, CEO of the SAGCE, again showed commitment to 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day by pledging a substantial sponsorship of wool to create blankets. The SAGCE & The Scoin Shop have collaborated with 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day since 2014. Demby touches on this, “We could never have predicted that home knitted and crocheted blankets would be so needed right now in KZN. I’m grateful that our donation is being put into action and helping out in a modest but vital way.”

Story continues below Advertisment

With the unprecedented KZN flood emergency and the immediate need for humanitarian help, the combined efforts of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day and Gift of the Givers are leading the way with ethical and compassionate assistance. 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day have swung into action by diverting blankets destined for the Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope to Gift of the Givers. These blankets are being distributed to desperate KZN residents. The founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, has acknowledged that despite all our troubles, frictions and challenges, South Africa is an incredible country where the spirit of Ubuntu always enters the picture.

Story continues below Advertisment

The extraordinary work of Gift of the Givers and 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, together with the backing of individual donors and corporate sponsors, makes a difference to the many in need. The founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. “Our condolences go out to those that have lost loved ones, those who have been displaced and those who have lost their homes and valued possessions. We also recognise all the individuals and businesses coming through with donations of water, food, clothing and other essential items. Every contribution counts - from one handmade blanket to substantial donations of financial aid.” adds Demby.