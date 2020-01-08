According to Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, a total of 489 fatal crashes resulting in 589 deaths were recorded in the 2019/20 mid-festive season.
Human error is blamed for 86% of all incidents, with road and vehicle faults accounting for less than one-in-seven traffic collisions. A total of 629,661 vehicles were stopped at 539 roadblocks nationwide with 231,937 traffic fines issued to motorists for various transgressions.
The stats are astonishing. However, the fight for road safety across South Africa can still be won, by having dedicated metro and traffic officials who will diligently enforce the rules of the road.