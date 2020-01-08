How Lyceum is leading the change in road safety across South Africa









Motorists who don’t follow road rules will be allocated points for traffic offences and eventually, the driver could lose their licence. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) According to Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, a total of 489 fatal crashes resulting in 589 deaths were recorded in the 2019/20 mid-festive season.

Human error is blamed for 86% of all incidents, with road and vehicle faults accounting for less than one-in-seven traffic collisions. A total of 629,661 vehicles were stopped at 539 roadblocks nationwide with 231,937 traffic fines issued to motorists for various transgressions.

The stats are astonishing. However, the fight for road safety across South Africa can still be won, by having dedicated metro and traffic officials who will diligently enforce the rules of the road.





The enforcement of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) will result in a demerit system for drivers and road users. Those who don’t follow road rules will be allocated points for traffic offences and eventually the driver could lose their licence when 12 points are exceeded.





In light of this new bill, there has never been a more urgent need for trained traffic police who will enforce the South African road safety laws professionally. Lyceum has a variety of metro and traffic programmes each individually tailored to meet the needs and skills required by the South African law enforcement industry.





Choose from a Diploma in Traffic and Metropolitan Policing , an Advanced Diploma if you’re already in the field and looking to gain additional skills and the Postgraduate Diploma in Traffic Policing if you have your eyes set on management positions.





You can be at the forefront of curbing terrible road fatality statistics, especially during the holidays, where people are more susceptible to accidents. This is when people rely heavily on law enforcement officers to ensure motorists follow road rules for the safety of all.





With over a 103-year legacy of producing metro and traffic policing professionals





