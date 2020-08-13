How reliable are forehead infrared thermometers for Covid-19 screening in South Africa?

Infrared (forehead) thermometers are widely used to screen people for high fever, one of the symptoms of the coronavirus, to identify people that may be infected thereby reducing the risk of spreading the virus in workplaces, schools, and public areas. Since an elevated temperature does not conclusively indicate a Covid-19 infection, further medical evaluation is necessary to determine if a person is infected.

However, many questions have been raised by businesses about the reliability of the measurement results obtained from such thermometers. Several factors influence the accuracy of these measurement results, including the type of instrument used, the accuracy of the thermometer (obtained through calibration), the measurement procedure followed, ambient conditions, etc.

The National Metrology Institute of South Africa (NMISA), has established a platform where a Team of Experts, representing the relevant public entities as well as private calibration laboratories, are able to review and provide reliable responses to topical temperature screening related questions.

To view an informative video on the topic: “Reliable temperature screening for Covid-19 infection” or to connect with the Team of Experts, click on the link below: