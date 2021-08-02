Ihlathi Estate in Cape Town helps first-time home-owners access govt subsidy

Buying your own home can be daunting, especially when it’s your first purchase. From asking prices to the bond legalities, purchasing your first home can be an emotional roller coaster. What could be described as a complicated transaction, thanks to property developers International Housing Solutions, South Africans who are earning under R22 000 a month may be able to access an “underutilised” government housing subsidy to assist those wishing to become first-time homeowners. The government’s Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) helps qualifying first-time buyers caught in the “gap” sector -- those who historically earned too little to buy property – with financial support.

According to property expert Toni Enderli, FLISP subsidies, combined with the low-interest rate of 7%, transfer duty relief and higher home loan rate approvals, more families who rent can now buy into the affordable housing bracket for the first time at Ihlathi Estate in Parklands. With over 1000 listings available, the newly developed estate is the perfect modern apartment for a first-time buyer. Responding to reports of bureaucratic challenges in accessing FLISP subsidies, Enderli says the developers International Housing Solutions of the brand new entry-level and eco-friendly estate, Ihlathi, has appointed dedicated FLISP agents to assist. Buying your first home is not a one-step process. It’s a contractual agreement. This means that you’ll encounter many legal and administrative documents. Enderli states that “Many who qualify are not accessing FLISP funding due to various challenges to make the home buying process easier. Our FLISP team is helping them buy their first home in Ihlathi by taking away the administrative pain.”

Realtor of Excellence’s development sales director, Wayne Lawson, said: “Low-interest rates, no transfer duty or fees, higher loan rate approvals, attractive entry-level offerings and FLISP subsidies offer unprecedented opportunities to prospective home buyers. First-time buyers can pay a monthly repayment of under R5 500 per month for a one-bedroom unit (priced from R699 999) at Ihlathi, compared to R7 500 a month to rent a similar space. For those wanting more space, the gated community’s two-bedroomed units start from R779 999 and three-bedroom units from R1 249 999, he added.