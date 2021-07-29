Independent power producer Longyuan Mulilo assists Western Cape Government in fight against Covid

Longyuan Mulilo, an Independent Power Producer (IPP), has recently worked with the Western Cape Provincial Government in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Longyuan Mulilo owns and operates two wind power projects in De Aar, Northern Cape. The project has a total installed capacity of 244 MW, and have achieved excellent operational performance since the commercial operation date.

The entity recently donated R300,000 to six schools in the Western Cape to assist the government in their responses to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a letter addressed to Longyuan Mulilo, Western Cape premier Mr Alan Winde expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the generous donation. Mr Winde said: '' As we are currently facing the third wave of infections, I wish to thank your company for the generous donation as it will assist our schools and the communities which they serve in addressing the challenges posed by the global pandemic. The government on its own cannot resolve the numerous challenges posed by the pandemic and it is only through a social pact that includes our communities, business, etc. that will enable us to succeed.'' The six schools identified by the Western Cape Government serve communities facing several socio-economic challenges. The generous donations will make a big difference as these schools and communities continue to combat numerous challenges exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic.