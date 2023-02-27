Invest in a game-changing private residence in Pretoria

Volley Brooklyn is the first development under the highly anticipated Volley Student Living brand, a new series of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) set to ignite a new era of student living in South Africa.
For starters, Volley Brooklyn is conveniently located a mere 950 metres away from the University of Pretoria, aimed at helping today’s students take on tomorrow’s world.
This private res sets a new standard for student accommodation, and soon you can own one of the 41 luxury apartments (alongside EasyProperties who have already snapped up 8) from only R1,15mil including VAT.
Click here to learn more about Volley Brooklyn
The Volley Student Living concept was born out of the belief that "Students Deserve Better", according to Etienne Maritz, co-founder of Bow & Arc Developments. To bring this belief to life, Volley Brooklyn was created in collaboration with the award-winning architecture firm, Boogertman & Partners.
The official sales launch is on Tuesday, 14 March at 12:00 pm after which interested buyers can secure their units online – with 30m2 studios on sale from R1.15 million.
World class amenities & services
The fully managed private res offers a diverse range of state-of-the-art amenities, all designed to foster academic excellence and support student success like never before.
- On-site coffee & wellness café
- Outdoor fitness studio
- Learning/ study centre
- Luxury concierge - including parcel collection services
- Tranquil garden
- Shaded lounge terrace
- Braai & entertainment patio
- Laundry room
- 24-hour security, CCTV cameras
- High speed fibre internet
- App-driven amenities
- Solar & generator backup power
- Water backup
- Electric scooter rentals
- Access to shuttle services
- On-demand housekeeping
- Free access to Ollie Health
- Membership discounts to brands like F45 Training Waterkloof
Bulletproof investment opportunity
Volley Brooklyn presents a rock steady investment opportunity with guaranteed rental yields from 9.38% and the potential for high capital growth. This is due the limited upmarket options available in Pretoria and the incredibly high demand for premium purpose-built student accommodation.
Click here to learn more about Volley Brooklyn
Moreover, its range of competitively-priced units, which include studios, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, are eligible for tax benefits as per Section 13 of the Income Tax Act. The developers have also sweetened the deal by giving all buy-to-let investors a R50 000 discount, 3 year rental guarantee and parking bays in the apartment purchase price if they purchase a unit on the day of launch.
Construction for Volley Brooklyn is scheduled to commence in April 2023 and is projected to be completed by December 2023, just in time for the 2024 student intake.
For more information and enquiries please visit Volley Brooklyn or contact:
Andries Levi Pretorius - [email protected] - 073 433 1651 (call or WhatsApp)
Etienne Maritz - [email protected] - 083 457 7329 (call or WhatsApp)