Leading liquidity provider X Open Hub gears up to attend FMAS:24 in South Africa

X Open Hub, a leading provider of innovative broker solutions, has announced its participation at the upcoming FMAS:24 event in South Africa, signalling its commitment to expanding its operations on the African continent.

The company will be showcasing its full range of services as an official exhibitor at the premier financial markets and services conference, which is being hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton between 20-22 May, 2024. X Open Hub’s presence as a prominent exhibitor at Booth #6 at FMAS:24 underscores its commitment to being a key player in the financial industry, providing the perfect opportunity to demonstrate its cutting-edge technologies and solutions to a diverse audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts. An established liquidity provider, trusted worldwide X Open Hub has built a solid reputation of trust and reliability over its 15 years of experience in the financial domain. It is known for its multi-asset liquidity solutions that bring deep institutional- grade liquidity for brokers and banks on over 5,000 global instruments, including stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs.

Moreover, the company offers access to stable liquidity across various market conditions. This feature is pivotal for financial services providers as it allows them to navigate through volatile market landscapes with minimal disruption. Fully licensed and authorised by the UK FCA and listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, X Open Hub also has licences from the KNF, CySEC, DFSA, FSCA, IFSC, and FSA. The company’s licences are passported to more than 25 countries, ensuring compliant solutions for its clients. The home of innovative liquidity solutions X Open Hub is the preferred liquidity provider for brokers and banks worldwide for a number of reasons, including the collocation of servers in the largest data centres in the world for seamless operations, strong risk controls, custom-made liquidity solutions, and full post-trade reporting for transparent and efficient trading.

The company also provides access to deep order books with superior depth across all available instruments, along with multiple integration options, including FIX protocol, API, MT4/MT5 bridge or gateway, and integration with PrimeXM, oneZero, Gold-i, Tools for Brokers, and more. Partnership opportunities with a market leader With a wealth of experience in financial markets, X Open Hub brings valuable expertise to FMAS:24. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with X Open Hub representatives and gain insights into market trends, strategies, and best practices for navigating the dynamic landscape of the financial industry. The company recognises the importance of strategic partnerships in driving growth and success. At FMAS:24, X Open Hub invites potential collaborators to explore partnership opportunities and discuss how they can work together to achieve mutual goals and objectives.