LG calls on Gauteng residents to enter the Ambassador Challenge and win funding for community projects

LG Electronics is calling on Gauteng residents to apply for and participate in the LG Global Ambassador Challenge, the company’s annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that promotes sustainable solutions and works to solve social issues in local communities. After a successful launch in 2022, the 2023 LG Global Ambassador project, run in partnership with global NGO Friends of Hope, Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI), is taking place in six countries on three continents.

“The LG Ambassador Challenge is a testament to our corporate commitment to fostering new ideas and playing an active role in creating a healthy and sustainable future society. It is only by working together that we can realise a shared vision and make a meaningful difference in the world we live in,” said Jinkook Kang, President of LG South Africa. In South Africa, the initiative is open to all Gauteng-based non-profit organisations and community projects that have ideas to uplift and improve their communities through sustainable and innovative solutions. The winners of the 2022 challenge were:

Cavall-Ann Elliott of Sakhne Youth Development Forum from Soweto (whose project focused on empowering young people with digital education),

Annette Hole of Keagile Project Partners from Mamelodi (who sought to transform the community with an agriculture project), and

Sarah Shkaidy of Circle of Life from Eersterust (who wanted to start a bakery to provide people with the tools and resources to live sustainably). This year, LG aims to increase the number of entries received in order to support Gauteng-communities as much as possible. “With a mission statement that reflects that of the Gauteng Department of Social Development (to create a caring and self-reliant society), the challenge gives us the chance to confront some of South Africa’s leading social and economic obstacles. This includes the creation of new employment opportunities, the development of new products and services, and social upliftment through community-driven projects,” Kang explained. Following a selection process, the chosen participants will be announced at a media event and ceremony on the 22nd of February 2023.

The winners will each receive a grant of close to R150 000 to fund their community-empowering projects and be recognised as LG brand ambassadors. The initiative will then run from March to July 2023, during which time the winners will work directly with KFHI representatives to develop and turn their ideas into fully realised projects. “We look forward to seeing what the people of Gauteng have to show us and helping them turns their ideas into working realities,” Kang added.

