LOOK: IOL’s Top Achievers 2022 digimag

The matric class of 2022 has braved through a post-pandemic academic year and is no doubt the reigning class to beat. In 2020, their Grade 10 year, Covid-19 and lockdown brought an abrupt halt to life as we knew it – and unprecedented challenges and changes to school life soon followed. In 2021, they had to tackle grade 11 in their school career while watching their predecessors deal with rotational learning, disruptions, and more uncertainty. This caused a slight panic and sigh as they awaited their turn in 2022.

In early 2021, the pandemic restrictions were called off and South Africans found themselves back to pre-Covid times but with caution written all over it. The class of 2022 navigated through the unknown in their grade 10 year, pushed through a boulder in their grade 11 year and found a way to excel and shine in their matric year. That’s why we’re so thrilled to bring you the IOL Top Achievers 2022 digital magazine that showcases schools and learners who managed to step up to the multitude of challenges and changes – and achieve results beyond all expectation. It’s also a great read for those who are still deciding how and where to further their studies.