Loot’s 2021 ultimate holiday gift guide

From household gifts to gaming essentials, we’ve got a little something for everyone, all of which can be purchased on Loot.co.za Folks, we’ve officially reached the most wonderful time of the year, December, which means it’s the holiday season! While there’s nothing wrong with pulling off a last-minute shopping spree before Christmas, why not save yourself the potential disappointment with a well-thought-out gifting strategy.

Gifts for him When it comes to gifting your husbands, brothers or boyfriends, we know that buying gifts can be tricky. However, That isn't necessarily the case. While shopping for men can be daunting, there'll always be an opportunity in which you can indulge in their hobbies. Whether he's a gamer or a handyman, going in with the right strategy is your safest bet. Think about the things they enjoy doing. Have they had their eye on anything specifically. These are all key points that could help in your gift search.

Our tork craft screwdriver set is the perfect gift for any handyman if they enjoy getting their hands dirty. Even if they’re not, it doesn’t hurt to keep an emergency tool kit on hand. Available in a 15 piece set, this hard-wearing toolset is an excellent addition to any existing toolbox. If all else fails, opting for a cologne gift set is your safest bet. Vibrant and fresh, the Hugo Boss grey Gift Set is a great start if they’re looking to expand their range of signature scents. Exuding a distinctly fresh and fruity fragrance with a touch of sophistication, this gift set will give you a bang for your buck.

Gifts for her When it comes to gifting, size shouldn’t matter. It’s all about the gesture. With that being said, there’s nothing wrong with spoiling your wife from time to time. From dainty gold necklaces to film for their Polaroid cameras to bring on their next road trip, these gifts are perfect examples that they can still be meaningful despite being small. Although, if you have your eyes set on something more discreet yet still meaningful, you can never go wrong with a fragrance gift set. Our Yardley Gorgeous gift set provides the ultimate value for money while also allowing your spouse to explore a new range of scents. This decadent fragrance is floral and fruity and comes packed with hand cream and a vanity bag. Talk about a 3 in 1! What’s even better, is that every time your spouse wears it, they’ll be reminded of you.

Although, if perfume is not on their wishlist, perhaps a fictional crime novel will do just the trick. Picture this, after spending hours in the kitchen prepping for a family feast, she’ll get to kick her feet up, relax and immerse herself in the world of The Dark Flood. When it comes to prepping for the festive season, switching up the household plays an essential role. From putting up Christmas lights to decorating the tree, these are just some of the traditions families take part in. However, if you’re in the mood to splurge this festive season on something for your home that doesn’t involve decor, we’ve got you covered. Perhaps you’d like to take your printing game to the next level with the Cricut Joy Machine. Think about all the labels you could be creating for your gifts or stickers for your small business.

Or, perhaps you’d like to create restaurant-quality pizzas from the comfort of your own home. Well, guess what you can with the Alva Cibo Gas Pizza Oven. Craving a New York-style pizza? Well, thanks to its built-in pizza stone and thermometer, you’ll have crispier pizza baked to perfection, and If you’re feeling up for a nice drink, why not add six bottles of Chardonnay into the mix.

Finally, who could forget the kids? While the holiday season is all spending time with family and friends, we know how excited your little ones can get around Christmas time. So, why not spoil them a bit with gifts we know they’ll love. This holiday season, let them explore their creative side with the JuniorFX art case. With more than 250 pieces in oil pastels, pencils and markers, they’ll have a portable art studio wherever they go. Now, if art’s not their scene, don’t worry, we’ve got something for the gamers too. Our advanced virtual reality headset is the perfect addition to any gaming setup. Containing a high-resolution display and touch controls, your child can turn their gaming experience into one they’d never want to leave. Let’s not forget if your little one loves anything remotely close to cars and trucks; the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are a classic. Its signature BIG wheels and smashing and crashing features are perfect for outdoor play.