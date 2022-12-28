Lottoland countdown continues to R1-billion Mega 2023 new year lottery draw on 31 December

Lottery fever is running high this festive season. A great way to begin the new year is to place your bet on the exciting Mega 2023 draw. It’s just one more of the major international lotteries represented on Lottoland, with others including America’s super-lottery the MegaMillions and the US Powerball jackpot, as well as the EuroMillions, one of Europe’s biggest and most popular draws.

Why not kick-start the new year with the Mega 2023, which will be drawn on New Year’s Eve? The Mega 2023 New Year’s Eve draw is an exclusive Lottoland event that allows you to place a fixed odds bet on the outcome of the Brazilian Mega Da Virada draw. Choose six numbers between 1 and 60, or the try your luck with a QuickPick that automatically selects your six numbers. In addition to the crazy top prize of R1 billion, there are additional prizes when you match 4 and 5 numbers. This draw takes place only once a year - and what a way it would be to see in the new year!

Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognised around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Its international headoffice is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind of knowing that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy.

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS •Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw. •You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these “big win” international draws, without even being in that country.

•If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. •Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. •Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA •Visit lottoland.co.za

•Register with SA ID number or passport number, in less than two minutes. •Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on. •There are six options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT