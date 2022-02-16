Lottoland launches mini-bets on the big lottos

We all know that feeling when times are hard, and money is tight. Yes, you would love to play the Lotto, but your bet still costs some hard-earned money. Yes, if you play a lottery you stand a chance to win millions - or even billions, but you first need to find the money to buy that lotto ticket!

Lottoland SA comes to the rescue with the good news that it now also offer mini-bets, from as little as R4 per bet. Lottoland is a tried and trusted international betting platform that offers South Africans the opportunity to place fixed-odds bets on the outcome of some of the world’s biggest lotteries. These include the Big 3: the US Powerball, MegaMillions and the EuroMillions, which have had some of the largest lottery payouts in history.

So, as an example - instead of having to bet R55 on the US Powerball to stand a chance to win R4.3 Billion on the current payout on Lottoland, you can now place a small, mini-bet of R10 to win 10% of the prize money, which will still be R430 million! Otherwise, for only R4, you can place a mini-bet on the EuroMillions, or for R10, on the US Powerball.

You don’t need to be overseas to place a bet on these international lotteries and you don’t have to worry about queueing to buy a ticket or losing your ticket, as you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA with your results. Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.