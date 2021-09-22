Lottoland SA introduces Sportsland - its new sportsbook product

This new sportsbook product will be available for online betting on www.lottoland.co.za/sportland and will provide Lottoland customers with the opportunity to back their team or individual sportsman or woman, in a variety of exciting sports matches locally and internationally.

South Africans do love their sport, and nothing beats the excitement of watching your team score and win. Sportsland will however bring another dimension to the thrill of sport, providing players with the opportunity to place bets and win on the outcome of matches.

Sports and television personality Vanes-Mari Du Toit, who is the ambassador for Sportsland, says: ‘Lottoland South Africa is thrilled to announce that the sports covered by Sportsland, will range from rugby, cricket and soccer, to golf, motorsport, boxing, tennis and MMA fighting, and many more. It will be a one-stop, online sports betting portal allowing supporters of the game an easy way to place their bets from the comfort of their own home, or on their smart phone wherever they are.’

Lottoland is already well-known as a respected global leader in online fixed odds betting, operating in 15 countries across the world, with over 10 million customers worldwide. Lottoland South Africa is a game changer for South Africa’s betting landscape and is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.