LottoStar’s R10 Million SlotPot Winner!

LottoStar, a leader in the online betting industry in South Africa, is thrilled to announce a life-changing win of R10 Million on its popular Royal Macao Slottery game – a win that resulted just days after the game was launched.

The fortunate winner, L.D, whose identity is being kept confidential for privacy, has struck it rich. Royal Macao, as a newly launched Slottery game, takes everything players love about lotteries and about slot games and brings them together to serve thrills and massive payouts. It forms part of LottoStar’s exclusive Slotteries, offering payouts of up to R10 Million. LottoStar takes immense pride in providing players with an unparalleled online betting experience and Royal Macao has undoubtedly lived up to its reputation of giving you a taste of royalty. This historical win marks LottoStar's commitment to delivering thrilling and rewarding betting opportunities to its players.

"We are overjoyed to witness our first-ever SlotPot win on our Royal Macao game in its first days of launching. We look forward to many more wins like this one. It's moments like these that make our mission of providing top-tier betting and life-changing opportunities to our players truly fulfilling," Maria Pavli, Head of Marketing for LottoStar. LottoStar continues to be a trailblazer in the online betting industry, consistently offering over 650 games such as Reel Rush Games, Live Games, Arcade Games, ScratchCards, Quick Games, Slotteries and Lotteries. To date, LottoStar has paid out over R271 Billion in winnings.