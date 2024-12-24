LottoStar’s Summer of Millions: 4 Millionaires – Be the Fifth!

The heat is on in LottoStar’s Summer of Millions and the excitement is at an all-time high! In just four weeks, four lucky players have become instant millionaires, thanks to Your World of Live Games. With only a few days left in 2024, there’s still one more player to claim the millionaire title.
In recent weeks, our four winners each tried their luck by placing their bets and walked away with R1 Million each. They are living proof that anyone can hit it big and now the spotlight turns to the final winner of 2024. Could it be you?
How to enter the Summer of Millions Finale:
- - Visit Lottostar.co.za
- - Choose ANY game – there’s no minimum bet required!
- - Place your bet between 22 and 31 December 2024.
- - Tune in for the final draw at 12PM on New Year’s Day on Lottostar.co.za.
Join in the action, place your bet and who knows – you could be LottoStar’s next millionaire! Your World of Live Games is waiting for you. You could also win a payout of up to R75 Million – instantly!
Disclaimer
LottoStar is licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. No U18. National Responsible Gambling Programme 0800 006 008. Ts & Cs apply. All games are fixed-odds betting events.