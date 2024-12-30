LottoStar’s Summer of Millions Ends – 5 Millionaires Crowned!

LottoStar’s Summer of Millions has come to an exciting close, marking the end of a five-week journey that turned dreams into reality for five lucky winners. Over the course of the campaign, players had the chance to win a life-changing R1 Million, every single week.

“We’re thrilled to have created five instant millionaires in just five weeks. These life-changing wins have truly transformed lives and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of these incredible journeys!” said Maria Pavli, LottoStar’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Throughout the campaign, players enjoyed a variety of games that added to the excitement.

“I am proud of LottoStar's extraordinary journey over the past five weeks, during which we’ve created life-changing moments by giving away an incredible R5 million in cash. This milestone sets a new benchmark for the industry and highlights the transformative impact we continue to have on the lives of everyday South Africans. Our players are the heart of this success, and I am grateful for their unwavering loyalty and trust in LottoStar,” said LottoStar CEO Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou.