In light of protests and outcry, sparked by the brutal rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, the Magnum and Interceptor brands are stepping-up, through the donation of 2500 pepper spray cans.
The 2500 pepper spray donations were divided between UCT, CPUT as well as the recent crowdfunding campaign, #Iwillnotbenext. A group of UCT students started a crowdfunding campaign to buy pepper spray for students following the recent violent attacks on women.
Students Samantha Perkins and Zoar Lewis are pleading to the public to help raise funds to provide pepper sprays to students on campus.