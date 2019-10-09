Magnum & Interceptor donate R80 000 of pepper spray to UCT and CPUT









Students from the #Iwillnotbenext campaign. Pic: Supplied In light of protests and outcry, sparked by the brutal rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, the Magnum and Interceptor brands are stepping-up, through the donation of 2500 pepper spray cans.

The 2500 pepper spray donations were divided between UCT, CPUT as well as the recent crowdfunding campaign, #Iwillnotbenext. A group of UCT students started a crowdfunding campaign to buy pepper spray for students following the recent violent attacks on women.

Students Samantha Perkins and Zoar Lewis are pleading to the public to help raise funds to provide pepper sprays to students on campus.

Perkins said: “We have been inspired to begin this campaign mainly because of the painful circumstances that came with the murder and rape of our friend, Uyinene Mrwetyana.

“In general, we don’t feel safe around campus,” she said.

Magnum & Interceptor representatives handing over the pepper sprays. Pic: Supplied

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) SRC has already handed 300 canisters of pepper sprays to female students at District Six campus and will distribute to their other campuses this week.

This comes after the suspension of all academic activities last month where CPUT had a meeting discussing programmes focusing on GBV.





During the brands’ recent hand out at CPUT, students and the SRC have expressed their gratitude immensely and have taken it upon themselves to educate the students on the correct use of the cans.





The brand’s R80 000 donation is seen as “imperative” to demonstrate the change needed to help women students facilitate a sense of security on campus. Director Gary de Vogel believes that “corporates need to lend a hand where they can, and we all need to step-up in every way possible to help women feel less vulnerable, and to encourage communities and corporates to do the same”.



























