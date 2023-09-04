Making a positive impact: BDSwiss’ commitment to social responsibility and sustainable initiatives

Global forex and CFD investments provider, BDSwiss, has been undertaking local and international initiatives to fulfil its commitment to corporate social responsibility. Leading global forex and CFD investments provider, BDSwiss has been fulfilling its responsibility towards the community for more than 5 years now. The company regularly participates in domestic and international initiatives that bring about meaningful change to the world. Offering services to clients in more than 180 countries, the financial institution is on a mission to make a positive impact on the global community by contributing to important causes worldwide.

The company started its corporate social responsibility (CSR) in 2018 by supporting the Elpida Foundation for Children with Cancer & Leukemia. Over the first 7 months of 2023, BDSwiss has undertaken many initiatives, including two important contributions in the first week of July alone. Driven by its motto, “Together We Achieve More,” the company aims for 2023 to be the year its CSR mission which makes a difference for people and communities globally. Positively impacting the lives of children They say that it takes a village to raise a child, and BDSwiss recognises that society has a responsibility to care for those around them, especially those lacking their own voice. With this in mind, in July of this year the company contributed towards the renovation of the Amerikos Argyriou Paediatric Clinic in Limassol. The proceeds were used to enhance the hospital’s amenities as part of its restoration and modernisation process. In addition to fully renovating two rooms in the Paediatric Ward of Limassol General Hospital, BDSwiss’ donation has been used to purchase essential items, such as bedsheets, bedcovers, pillows, curtains and room dividers. The proceeds have also been used to upgrade the playground area.

In March, more than 50 BDSwiss employees took to the streets and participated in the 5km Corporate Race at the Limassol Marathon. Their participants joined a 40-member team from the Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs to raise awareness and funds for the cause. The Limassol Marathon is one of the largest fundraising and sporting events in Cyprus. Held regularly since 2018, the marathon has raised about €90,000 so far from its volunteer runners. The proceeds help support 40 charitable organisations. The investment firm also sponsored a charity Rock ‘n’ Roll concert in Limassol in February. The proceeds from the event were used to support the Association of Children Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs – To Spiti Mariou & Ekaterinio.

Hands on volunteer work Recognising the immense impact Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) has on families during challenging times, the company joined this worthy cause by donating and supporting RMH in Nicosia, Cyprus. On July 7, 2023, 17 representatives from the company spent the day attending to the house’s needs, including cleaning, gardening and cooking. Later, the team grabbed their guitars and headed to the Archbishop Makarios III Hospital to entertain and spread joy among the young patients and their families at the Paediatric Oncology Unit. Co-CEOs of BDSwiss, Gregory Papagregoriou and Andreas Andreou, were among the volunteers on this day. They donated generously to support the organisation on behalf of BDSwiss. Additionally, fundraising activities were undertaken at the company’s Cyprus office with the aim of collecting essential items to cover any further needs of the RMH. BDSwiss employees also rolled up their sleeves and commemorated World Blood Day by hosting its annual blood donation event on June 14. The company also used this opportunity to raise awareness about the vital role of blood donation in not just saving lives but also promoting a sense of community.

Global initiatives Two powerful earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria in March, taking the lives of almost 60,000 people and injuring thousands more. To help bring relief to everyday people, BDSwiss purchased and delivered 400 blankets and organised the collection of numerous essential items, such as dry food, sleeping bags and mats, winter clothes and shoes, personal hygiene and cleaning products. The company also sponsored Club Deportivo Llano Alto in Venezuela. The football club is managed by football coach and avid trader, Naudy Eduardo Orozco Pereira. Founded a decade ago, the club hosts 116 promising football players aged 4 to 17. It attracts children from the poorer neighbourhoods and introduces them to football, with the aim of keeping the youth away from gang violence, drugs and prison. These children, in turn, inspire others and some football players from the club are now professionals playing for other teams. “We nurture a culture of caring within the organisation and doing our bit to bring positive changes to the world gives every member of the BDSwiss family a wonderful sense of satisfaction. We intend to continue to seek out meaningful causes to support because giving back to the world is important to us all,” said Gregory Papagregoriou, co-CEO, BDSwiss.