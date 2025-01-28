Makro’s bulk offering helps SA prepare for 2025

As families prepare for the start of a new school year, January often brings a financial pinch for parents and caregivers after the festive season. Makro, known for its bulk offering and wide range, has launched its back-to-school catalogue that contains deals designed to save you money as you prepare for the New Year.

At this time of the year, South Africans are looking to prep for the festive season while also trying to make their money go further on stationery, uniforms, pantry items and other essentials. Makro has made sure to keep this in mind by ensuring all the must-have items are on offer, with pricing and deal structures that make sense for customers. Bulk pack stationery deals For those shoppers looking to invest now for stationery that stretches beyond the first term, Makro is offering deals such as:

• Three Pritt Glue Sticks for R99 (a saving of R50) • 12 packs of 2B, HB, 2H or H pencils for R99 (a saving of R80) • Seven packs of Bic of crystal or orange fine ball point pens for R29

• Staedtler pencil, eraser and sharpener set for R49 (a saving of R20) • 10 pack 100-page A4 exam pad for R229 (a saving of R50) • Five A5 Croxley soft cover exercise books for R35

Offers are also available on book covers, chair bags, calculators, office paper, tape, flip files, book labels, files, pencil cases and essential books, such as the Oxford Dictionary – to ensure you can cross off your full stationery and school list at Makro. Pantry fillers At this time of the year, bigger packs of products such as peanut butter, jam and cordials can help parents make their rands stretch further. This will also ensure you are stocked up until their next payday at the end of January. This is why Makro is offering deals such as:

• Thokoman Peanut Butter 1.1kg at R69.95 (exclusive to Makro) • All Gold Apricot Jam 1.2kg at R49.95 • 900g Parmalat sliced cheese at R104.95

• Five litre Country Fresh ice cream for R119.95 Pack it Beyond stationery and food, Makro has stocked its shelves with multiple options for school bags, lunch bags, lunch boxes and juice bottles – to ensure the whole family is ready for the New Year.

• For R1 499, customers can save on a trolley bag with a matching lunch bag and pencil case (available in a variety of colours) • Character fashion backpacks (including Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels and more) are available for as little as R149 • Character trolley bags are selling for R229

• Frozen and Barbie bags are also available, some with a matching pencil case, for as little as R129 • Sports backpacks begin at R269 Uniform basics

Makro is also home to deals on school shoes and uniform basics, such as: • Girls short-sleeve white shorts from R69 each, or from R129 for a two-pack • Boy’s long-sleeve white shirts from R79 each, or from R149 for a two-pack

• Four pack anklet white socks for R99 • Two pack boy’s knee-high socks from R99 • Boy’s rugby shorts from R69 each