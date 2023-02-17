Moët & Chandon and Formula E are blazing a trail for a greener future

Moët & Chandon is proud to partner with Formula E in the upcoming ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. 2023, the fifth consecutive year of this alliance, marks Formula E’s first-ever race in Sub-Saharan Africa on the streets of Greenpoint and the Waterfront, Cape Town.

That Moët & Chandon will be present as the official champagne sponsor on this historic and celebratory day for Africa is a privilege. Kicking off on 25 February, the City of Cape Town is setting the scene for the much-talked about event which combines edge-of-seat street racing and cutting-edge electric vehicle technology. As the world’s first international, fully electric street racing series, Formula E puts the planet first. Through its pioneering alternative energy solutions, Formula E is flipping the script in favour of a cleaner, faster future.

It’s this determination to revolutionise an industry in honour of nature that resonates with Moët & Chandon. For the Grande Maison, sharing the magic of champagne with the world is its legacy, but forging a sustainable future is its pledge. Through Natura Nostra, the Maison’s extensive biodiversity programme, Moët & Chandon is on its way to curbing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2018) through transformative shifts in its interaction with the environment. The ongoing Formula E partnership is one of those sustainability initiatives. For the big day in Greenpoint, Cape Town, Moët & Chandon will be present at the winner’s podium as well as in the exclusive VIP lounge. Invited guests will celebrate the long-awaited return of street racing to South Africa with the chink of champagne-filled glasses. A glamorous gala dinner will be held on the eve of the event to underscore the Maison’s Natura Nostra initiative and its pledge to the planet.

About Moët & Chandon: Founded in 1743, Maison Moët & Chandon contributed to introduce champagne to the world. Headquartered in Epernay, France, the Maison includes the brands Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and Mercier, and is part of the group Moët Hennessy (of LVMH – Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). The Maison’s avant-garde vision centers upon four precious foundations that ensure the excellence of its champagnes: nature, time, people and heritage. Today, Maison Moët & Chandon employs 1,440 people around the world, and its champagnes are present in more than 150 countries. www.moet.com

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Formula E exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. The first sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.