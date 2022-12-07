MTN delivers where needs are greatest with win for SAVF Huis for the elderly

As the year draws to an end, MTN’s mission to make a difference in the lives of South Africans across the country continues. This time, MTN paid a special visit to SAVF Huis in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. SAVF Huis is a welfare organisation that works with older persons above 60 years of age. The facility houses 103 elderly people - 63 residents are housed in the primary care facility, which includes an Alzheimer centre, and 40 residents live in self-care flats on the premises.

Story continues below Advertisement

MTN visited the home to treat the residents to a “win” in the form of a high tea - complete with entertainment by local songstress, Lindokuhle Mweli, who brightened the day with beautiful tunes that left residents and staff feeling nostalgic. In support of the home’s commitment to caring for some of the most vulnerable in our society, MTN donated an oxygen machine, an ambulance stretcher, non-rebreathing masks, adult nappies, linen savers and a cheque for R50 000 for the ongoing needs of residents and the facility. SAVF HUIS received a cheque for R50 000 from MTN for the ongoing needs of residents and the facility. Sister Nell Pretorius, Matron of SAVF Huis, couldn't hold back her tears as she expressed her sincere excitement and gratitude. “We have been praying for an oxygen machine for almost 10 years now. I have been working at the centre for more than 20 years and we have been struggling with one machine this whole time. I am so thankful to MTN that we now have two machines.

“Every time we have to take a resident to the hospital, it becomes a challenge for us because we don't have hospital stretchers to transport them. The donation of the stretcher and adult nappies will go such a long way.” For their passion in caring for the elderly residents at SAVF Huis, each staff member was gifted a R500 shopping voucher and a 2GB MTN data voucher. “Seeing the warm, beautiful smiles of the SAVF Huis residents truly highlights what is important in life. Without family and friends, togetherness and generosity, we are lost. We are thrilled to have been able to remind them that they are not alone or forgotten, and to give them a sense of hope as the festive season approaches,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, MTN SA: Chief Executive for Corporate Affairs and Sustainability.

Story continues below Advertisement

“For us, our #WINdfall project is about making the last few weeks of 2022 a little lighter and brighter for South Africa by helping where needs are greatest. It’s been a long hard year for most and everyone needs a win.” MTN has already visited the MTN Taxi Rank in Noord Street in Johannesburg, Uvuyo Lower Primary School in Soweto, the University of Johannesburg Sophiatown student residence, the Boxer Supermarket in Mitchells Plain, and the Greensleeves Home for orphaned and abandoned children in East London to hand out big and small wins in the form of cash donations, grocery vouchers, electricity vouchers, data vouchers, stationery packs, student loan supplements, presents, phones, wi-fi connections and more. In recognition of their kind services to residents, each staff member was gifted a R500 shopping voucher and a 2GB MTN data voucher. If you want to be a winner with MTN this summer, simply join, upgrade or recharge with MTN data bundles for special offers or to receive entries into the weekly draws. Download the MTN app or dial *234# today to find out more about how to win a share of prizes worth over R200 million - from fuel, grocery, electricity and stationery vouchers to MoMo cash, 15 Toyota Agya cars, or free and discounted data and airtime.

Story continues below Advertisement