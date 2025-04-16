MTN launches compelling home internet offers aimed at connecting families

After two weeks of unveiling its new brand positioning tagged Today We Make Moves, MTN has announced the launch of its bold and compelling home and fibre connectivity offers, designed to connect South Africans like never before. This launch is aligned with MTN's refreshed brand vision, which focuses on bringing families closer, empowering them with innovative data solutions, and creating a meaningful impact through high-quality connectivity. In today’s digital world, seamless, fast, and reliable internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Whether it’s uninterrupted online meetings for remote work, smooth streaming for the entire family, or dependable connectivity for remote education, the quality of home internet directly influences daily life. MTN is addressing this need with state-of-the-art 5Gand Fibre Home Internet solutions, ensuring that South Africans can stay connected at home, no matter what their digital needs may be.

Through its 5G network, which covers over 44% of South Africa’s population, MTN delivers superfast speeds that unlock new opportunities for individuals and families, positioning South Africa at the forefront of digital transformation. This forward-thinking approach has not gone unnoticed, MTN has been recognised as South Africa’s best network by independent global benchmarking organisations, umlaut and MyBroadband. “Our investment in 5G infrastructure is not just about delivering faster speeds,” says Bertus Van der Vyver, General Manager: Postpaid and Residential at MTN South Africa. “It’s about driving innovation, efficiency, and growth across all sectors of society. By offering reliable home internet, we’re making sure that every South African has the tools they need to succeed in the digital world.” MTN is committed to connecting families by bringing fast-speed and dependable WiFi to homes across the country. This means families can enjoy peace of mind, whether they are gaming, streaming their favourite shows, working remotely, or catching up with loved ones through video calls.

“Most importantly, in a time of increased financial constraints, we’ve created a variety of packages available on simple month-to-month contracts to suit all budgets,” Van der Vyver adds. Among MTN’s most recent offerings is the Shesh@ 5G Home Internet promotion, featuring the Shesh@ 200 and Shesh@ 600 plans, which offer additional 5G data to explore MTN’s lightning-fast 5G speeds. These plans provide unparalleled quality, allowing for seamless streaming of movies and series, low-latency online gaming, and hassle-free connectivity for multiple family members.

Shesh@ 5G Promo: Visit https://mtn.io/home-5g or an MTN store. For customers in 4G coverage areas, MTN offers a variety of Home Internet plans starting at just R295 per month. These plans provide uncapped data on month-to-month contracts and include a Free-to-Use router, offering a simple plug-and-play solution for instant connectivity. Additionally, customers on an MTN Home Internet price plan can enjoy up to 50% off on selected SIM-only mobile plans, ensuring they stay connected while on the go.

Our MTN Fibre offers fast-speed, uninterrupted Home Wi- Fi from only R279 per month. The promotional value will provide customers with a saving of up to R600 for two months. The offers vary depending on the Fibre Network Operator in the coverage area. Consumers can enjoy uncapped data, free installation, free delivery and a Free-to-Use Router.

For MTN Fibre deals, Visit https://fibre.mtn.co.za/ or an MTN store. Van der Vyver also highlights that MTN’s 5G and Fibre Home Internet solutions are key to bridging the digital divide. With the expansion of these services into rural areas, MTN is ensuring that even the most underserved communities have reliable, high-speed internet access.