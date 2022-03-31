Nando’s welcomes everyone this Easter

Studies by Cigna, a global health service company, reveal Millennials and Generation Z remain the “loneliest generation”. Unable to maintain meaningful in-person relationships, while relying on online connections to preserve relationships with friends and family, young people struggle with feelings of loneliness. These were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic when the world was forced to isolate. Fast forward to 2022 and it seems the virus has become more manageable in most parts of the world. The lower infection rates and increased vaccination numbers mean people are slowly beginning to gather once more, as safely as they can.

Borders have opened, and people are focusing on making real connections, visiting loved-ones and attempting to make up for lost time. The Easter holiday period is a time for South Africans to gather together once again and celebrate. Nando’s believes that sharing a meal with those you love is a powerful way to make a “lonely” generation, less so. Watch the video below to find out more:

The Nando’s Sharing Meal with a flame grilled PERi-PERi Full Chicken and any 2 Sharing Sides at R199, is sure to be a crowd pleaser and get everyone together around a table where everyone is welcome. If you have a bigger table because more people are coming, Nando’s has you covered. You can also add an extra Full Chicken for *R99 when you purchase any of the Family and Friends meals. Have real connections, in real life, over real Nando’s chicken this Easter. Visit a Nando’s restaurant today or order online or via the Nando’s app www.nandos.co.za/eat/order/menu